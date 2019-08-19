BOSTON — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is receiving treatment for inflammation in his elbow that will shut him down for the rest of the regular season.
A well-known orthopedist, Dr. James Andrews gave Sale an injection of platelet-rich plasma on Monday and said he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
The treatment could be good news for the ballclub, which feared that Sale might need Tommy John surgery. That would likely have cost him all of the 2020 season. But losing Sale deals a blow to the defending World Series champions’ already slim hopes for a repeat.
Sale went on the injured list on Saturday, four days after facing the Cleveland Indians. If he does not pitch again this season, he will finish with a 6-11 record and 4.40 ERA — both by far the worst in his career.
Scherzer’s return is expected Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is expected to come off the injured list to start Thursday against Pittsburgh.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a bullpen session Monday. Scherzer said “See you Thursday,” as he walked by a group of reporters.
Scherzer has been on the injured list for most of the past six weeks because of a strained muscle in his back. His lone start in that span was on July 25, when he allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against Colorado.
Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 starts. He leads the NL with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
Cruz off injured list, will play despite hurt wrist
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins slugger Nelson Cruz was reinstated from the injured list on Monday after the minimum 10-day stay and will play through a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.
Cruz ruptured the tendon on Aug. 8, and the Twins feared he would miss significant time.
But the team later learned he could play with the injury, and he has told the team he is pain-free.
Cruz, 39, is hitting .294 with 32 homers and 76 RBIs for AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Braves add speed with outfielder Hamilton
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Kansas City Royals to bolster their injury-plagued roster.
Hamilton, 28, is a five-time Gold Glove finalist and switch-hitter who gives Atlanta some defensive options and speed off the bench. He played in 93 games for the Royals, hitting .211 with 18 stolen bases.
Hamilton spent six years with the Reds before signing with Kansas City as a free agent for this season.
He is a career .242 hitter with 295 stolen bases, including four straight seasons with more than 50 steals in Cincinnati.
The Braves also announced that right-handed reliever Wes Parsons was claimed off waivers by Colorado. Atlanta designated him for assignment last week.
In addition, Atlanta optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled right-hander Jacob Webb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.