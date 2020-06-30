Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond plans to sit out this season to be with his family and help grow youth baseball in his hometown in Florida.
Desmond, 45, wrote Monday night on Instagram that the “COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking.” But the biracial slugger also mentioned a myriad of issues within baseball, including racism, sexism, homophobia and socioeconomic concerns.
“With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now,” Desmond wrote on Instagram. “Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys’ questions about coronavirus and civil rights and life. Home to be their dad.”
Desmond, who hit .255 with 20 homers in 140 games last season, had been due $5,555,556 for the prorated share of his $15 million salary, part of a $70 million, five-year contract. He is owed $8 million next year, and his deal includes a $15 million team option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.
In searching for Desmond’s replacement, the Rockies were working on a minor league deal with veteran Matt Kemp on Tuesday.
Kemp owns a stellar .327 batting average with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs over 86 career games at Denver’s downtown ballpark.
Desmond, who grew up in Sarasota, made his major league debut with Washington in 2009. The two-time All-Star played for Texas for one season before signing with the Rockies.
Teams not cleared to reveal virus cases on IL
Trying to find out the status of a baseball player coming back from an ankle injury will definitely be easier than learning whether someone tested positive for the coronavirus.
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said during a conference call Tuesday that teams have not been given clearance to announce which players end up on the injured list due to COVID-19. A positive test, medical recommendation or exposure to someone who has had the virus could all put players out of action.
Injuries not related to baseball do not have be explained in detail under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
Cashman noted the situation continues to evolve as Major League Baseball and the players’ union continue discussions. Testing of players and staff will begin Wednesday as they report to their teams to resume workouts. They will be tested once every two days.
Elsewhere
Orioles: Outfielder Heston Kjerstad agreed to a minor league contract with Baltimore that includes a $5.2 million signing bonus, well below the slot value of $7,789,900 assigned to the No. 2 overall pick.
Kjerstad batted .448 with six homers and 20 RBIs over 16 games as a junior with Arkansas this year before the season was cut short by the pandemic. He started every game in right field and had at least one hit in each outing.
He joins a rebuilding Orioles team that has lost at least 100 games in two straight seasons and used the No. 1 pick in 2019 to secure catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State.
Tigers: No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson and Detroit agreed to a minor league contract, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season. Torkelson’s deal includes $8,418,800, of which $8,416,300 is a signing bonus.
Marlins: No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with Miami and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week. Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.
Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.
