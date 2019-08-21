PHOENIX — The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season.
Gray, 27, is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA this season. The right-hander was scheduled to start the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He was coming off eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball in his last start on Aug. 16 against Miami.
Gray made 25 starts and struck out 150 batters in 150 innings this season.
The Rockies called up Tim Melville from Triple-A Albuquerque to make the start Wednesday in Arizona.
McCann put on IL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.
Catcher Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the team’s game against the Miami Marlins.
McCann left Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Marlins after the third inning because of soreness in the knee.
Shoulder issue sidelines Archer
PITTSBURGH — Chris Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, one day after being removed following the first inning of his start against the Washington Nationals.
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Archer will not throw for at least a week, then be re-evaluated.
In other moves Wednesday, the Pirates placed right-hander Clay Holmes on the 10-day IL with right quadriceps discomfort while recalling right-handers Dario Agrazal and Parker Markel from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Agrazal is expected to take Archer’s spot in the rotation and pitch Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. The rookie made eight starts for the Pirates earlier this season, going 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA.
Archer, a two-time All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, is 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts. He has not won since June 6, a span of 13 starts.
Kershaw passed Koufax on victories list
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw navigated his way through six innings to pass Sandy Koufax for most wins by a Dodgers left-hander in Los Angeles’ 16-3 rout of Toronto on Tuesday night.
“It’s special,” said Kershaw, who at the same time is loath to consider the big picture when it comes to his career achievements. “All the historical stuff is for me to look back on when I retire.”
Kershaw (13-2) earned his 166th career victory, breaking a tie with Koufax for fifth on the club’s wins list. He allowed three runs and six hits — including two homers by rookie sensation Bo Bichette. He struck out six and walked three.
Meanwhile, Dodgers infielder Kristopher Negron went on the 10-day injured list with neck stiffness.
