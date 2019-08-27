KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found, two sources familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and reports suggest that it could happen in the near future.
The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that Royals owner David Glass was in discussions with a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman. But the depth of those talks is unclear, and one source told the AP the club has been open to offers for some time.
Sherman would need to divest himself of his shares in the Indians to buy the franchise.
“The Kansas City Royals are not in a position to make any comments on the published speculation regarding any potential sale of the ballclub,” the team said.
Glass, the former president and CEO of Wal-Mart, was appointed interim chairman of the club in 1993 after the death of its founder, Ewing Kauffman. The Glass family bought the team for $96 million in April 2000 with the understanding that the Royals would remain in Kansas City.
Earlier this year, Forbes calculated the franchise value at $1 billion.
Mariners’ Broxton is given two-game suspension
NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners right fielder Keon Broxton has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for throwing a batting glove that hit an umpire after striking out looking.
MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after Broxton was ejected for the first time in his career.
The league said Broxton is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.
Turner suspended for one game for contact with ump
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for making contact with an umpire after striking out looking to end a game.
MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after Turner argued with plate umpire Rob Drake over a called third strike that he believed was a ball.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stepped in between Turner and Drake after the two bumped. The Dodgers were unhappy with Drake’s strike zone all night. They lost 4-3. The league said Turner is appealing the discipline.
Indians’ Ramirez not ruled out for postseason play
CLEVELAND — Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has not been ruled out for the postseason — if Cleveland can make it without him — despite a broken hand.
Ramirez had surgery Monday in New York on the broken hamate bone in his right hand, an injury suffered during a hard swing during a weekend game. The team said the two-time All-Star could return in five to seven weeks, which would be the beginning of October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.