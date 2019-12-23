Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed north of the border to a Toronto Blue Jays team in dire need of starting pitching.
One that was willing to pay for it, too.
Ryu and the Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He started for the National League in his first All-Star Game and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
The 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea receives a $20 million salary each of the next four years, with no signing bonus. His deal raised agent Scott Boras’ total to more than a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts — $1,016,500,000 to be exact — for seven players eligible for free agency since the start of November.
Boras previously negotiated deals for pitchers Gerrit Cole ($324 million), Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), Dallas Keuchel ($55.5 million) and Tony Watson ($3 million); third baseman Anthony Rendon ($245 million) and infielder Mike Moustakas ($64 million).
Ryu, 32, spent his first seven years in the majors with the Dodgers after coming over from South Korea and signing a $36 million, six-year contract before the 2013 season.
Ryu posted a 1.97 ERA over 15 starts in 2018 and accepted a $17.9 million qualifying offer from Los Angeles for 2019.
Indians, Hernandez reach one-year deal
CLEVELAND — Free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians, a source familiar with with negotiations told The Associated Press.
Hernandez spent the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Indians were in the market for a second baseman after not picking up veteran Jason Kipnis‘ contract option for 2020.
Hernandez, 29, became available when the Phillies chose not to offer him a contract. He batted .279 with 14 homers and 71 RBIs in 161 games in 2019.
Elsewhere
Marlins: Catcher Francisco Cervelli agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with Miami, where he’ll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter.
Cervelli and Jeter played together in 2008-14. Jeter is now the Marlins’ CEO.
Cervelli, who played in 48 games this year for the Pirates and Braves, is expected to back up Jorge Alfaro. He’s a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.
Astros: Houston signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract, which will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season. In 68 games with Maldonado, 33, behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA.
Royals: Kansas City acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez.
Adams, 25, spent last season with the Yankees and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA for New York.
The Royals gave up Perez, who hit .252 with 11 doubles and 42 RBIs in 117 games for Class-A Wilmington.
