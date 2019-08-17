BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.
Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Saturday that Sale had an MRI and the team’s doctors said the results revealed inflammation.
Dombrowski also said Sale felt stiffness after his start Tuesday in Cleveland and didn’t tell the team until Friday, so he was sent for the test. In addition to the team’s doctors, Dombrowski said Sale will also have the results examined by the orthopedist Dr. James Andrews, but it wasn’t expected to be until Monday. Dombrowski wasn’t certain if Sale would visit Andrews.
Struggling through a mediocre season, Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA, but he was coming off two solid starts in which he combined for 25 strikeouts — including the 2,000th of his career — and allowed only three runs in 14 2/3 innings.
To fill his spot on the roster, the club recalled right-hander Ryan Brasier from Triple-A Pawtucket.
Dodgers’ Urias accepts 20-game suspension
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urìas accepted a 20-game suspension by MLB for a domestic violence incident and is expected to return in September.
The league gave him credit for serving five games while he was on administrative leave in May, leaving 15 remaining to serve without pay.
The 23-year-old reliever from Mexico was arrested in May and accused of shoving a woman. The charges were ultimately dropped, but MLB pursued its own punishment under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Inciarte out four to six weeks
ATLANTA — Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte said he will miss four to six weeks after straining his right hamstring while running the bases in Friday’s game.
Inciarte returned July 27 from a lumbar strain that sidelined him for 55 games. He hopes to return before the end of the regular season and be ready for the postseason.
The Braves recalled Adam Duvall after a one-day trip to Triple-A Gwinnett to take Inciarte’s spot on the roster.
Quinn out with groin strain; Arrieta done for season
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Roman Quinn on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Saturday.
Quinn was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
The Phillies also said Jake Arrieta will have his season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow later this month. The club said it expects Arrieta will be ready to pitch by spring training 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.