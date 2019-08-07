Nationals’ ace Scherzer to miss at least one more start
SAN FRANCISCO — Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is expected to miss at least one more start and almost certainly will spend more time on the injured list with a strained rhomboid muscle in his upper back.
After Scherzer felt discomfort following light catch over the past few days, Martinez hinted that Scherzer might not pick up a ball again until Friday in New York.
Scherzer first felt soreness in his back following his start in Detroit on June 30, and he pitched through it for one start before his first stint on the injured list. He returned on July 25 to throw five innings against the Rockies, but the discomfort returned the next day and the Nationals placed him on the IL on July 29, retroactive to July 26.
Marlins put shortstop Rojas on IL with hamstring strain
NEW YORK — The Miami Marlins placed shortstop Miguel Rojas on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring before Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets.
Rojas was injured in the third inning Tuesday night, stumbling over first base while trying to avoid a double play. He remained on the ground for a while and needed help walking off the field.
The 30-year-old is in the midst of a productive season, hitting .289 in 108 games and playing a key defensive role. Rojas will undergo tests Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.
Infielder Deven Marrero was selected from Triple-A New Orleans to take Rojas’ roster spot.
Cubs sign catcher Lucroy
CHICAGO — Manager Joe Maddon said the Chicago Cubs have signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
Lucroy, 33, was designated for assignment by the Angels last Friday, then cleared waivers and was unconditionally released by Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 10-year-veteran and two-time All-Star is expected to join the NL Central-leading Cubs in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Lucroy will pair with Victor Caratini behind the plate for Chicago to help plug a gap created when All-Star Willson Contreras suffered a right hamstring strain on Saturday. Contreras is expected to miss four weeks.
Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games with the Angels this season. Caratini, who was 2 for 4 with a solo shot against the Athletics on Wednesday, is batting .265 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 53 games.
In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned catcher-infielder Taylor Davis to Triple-A Iowa.
Elsewhere
Red Sox: Boston said second baseman Dustin Pedroia has had another surgery on his troublesome left knee.
Pedroia, 35, has played only six games this season, all in April. The four-time All-Star was limited to three games last year.
The Red Sox said Pedroia had knee joint preservation surgery in Colorado on Tuesday. He will begin his rehabilitation in Arizona, and it’s uncertain whether the 2008 AL MVP will ever again play in the majors.
Diamondbacks: Arizona is designating closer Greg Holland for assignment, MLB.com and The Athletic reported Wednesday.
Holland, 33, has largely struggled after signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Arizona in January, recording a 4.54 ERA and blowing five of his 22 save opportunities. The Diamondbacks removed him from the closer role at the end of July.
Little League Classic: The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet next year in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.
The matchup between AL East foes is scheduled for Aug. 23 and will serve as a home game for the Orioles.
Major League Baseball and the players’ union launched the Little League Classic in 2017. The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play in Williamsport on Aug. 18
