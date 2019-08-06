Seattle’s Beckham given 80-game PED suspension
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham was suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.
Beckham’s suspension effectively ends his season.
In a statement released through the players’ association, Beckham said he took a product from a “trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted.” Beckham said he appealed, but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.
“I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this situation,” Beckham said.
Beckham was hitting .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 88 games this season, his first in Seattle.
Cubs reliever Kintzler goes on injured list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs put their best reliever, Brandon Kintzler, on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after the right-hander hurt his right pectoral against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Kintzler has a 2.33 ERA in 49 appearances while stranding 79 percent of his inherited runners this season.
In the corresponding roster move, the Cubs activated Pedro Strop from the injured list. Strop has a 5.32 ERA in 32 appearances.
Dodgers’ Verdugo out
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Alex Verdugo on the injured list, optioned Tony Gonsolin to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled pitcher Caleb Ferguson and infielder Edwin Rios.
Verdugo, who missed two games in the last week with a sore lower back, was diagnosed with a strained oblique.
Gonsolin was optioned one day after throwing six scoreless innings in his Dodger Stadium debut, starting in place of the injured Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Blue Jays to extend protective netting
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will extend protective netting at Rogers Centre next season, joining other teams that have taken measures after foul balls injured fans.
The team also said they’ll extend the nets next season at their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla.
