Strasburg, Corbin ramping up slowly with Nationals
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg will throw at least one more bullpen session before taking the mound in a spring training game.
The World Series MVP opted out of his contract to become a free agent following last season, then re-signed with Washington for $245 million over seven years.
“It’s a combination of the workload last year but also just, it’s a long season so you’ve got to build up gradually for it,” Strasburg said of his measured pace.
Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA last season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings. He went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.
He is to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday, then possibly pitch in a game this weekend.
Manager Dave Martinez expects left-hander Patrick Corbin to throw a batting practice session as early as Wednesday, then appear in a game a day or two after Strasburg. Corbin threw 23 1/3 innings during the postseason after going 14-8 with a 3.25 ERA in 202 innings.
D’backs unaware of Bumgarner’s rodeo role
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks knew Madison Bumgarner lives on a ranch but were unaware of his recently discovered side career as a rodeo participant.
Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the alias Mason Saunders and won $26,560 in a team-roping competition in December, The Athletic reported on Sunday.
Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said he was aware Bumgarner was “a very strong horseman” and added even though he didn’t know about the rodeos, that knowledge wouldn’t have affected the team’s decision to sign the 30-year-old left-hander to an $85 million, five-year contract.
The GM said he wouldn’t comment on what the team will allow the 2014 World Series MVP to do in his spare time or any specifics of the contract or guarantee language.
Bumgarner injured his shoulder in 2017 in a dirt bike accident and missed three months of the season. He apologized at the time and called it a “stupid” decision that likely violated his contract.
Astros’ starters booed in exhibition against Tigers
LAKELAND, Fla. — José Altuve insisted he tuned out the hecklers. He couldn’t avoid a pitch that grazed him.
“He was hit in the foot. That ain’t nothing, you know what I mean?’’ Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday after an 11-1 win over Detroit at half-empty Joker Marchant Stadium. “It wasn’t intentional.”
Altuve was booed when he was introduced for his spring training debut, cheered when he struck out and called a cheater by several fans. Quite a difference from past years, when the diminutive All-Star second baseman was among the most popular players in the majors.
But that was before Altuve and his Houston teammates were implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that’s rocked baseball.
Altuve and fellow starters Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel all played for the first time in the exhibition season. After Houston opened the Grapefruit League in the stadium it shares with the World Series champion Washington Nationals, this was the first time the Astros were away from their complex — providing a taste of the reaction they might receive on the road this year.
Elsewhere
Rangers: Texas rookie left-hander Brock Burke will miss the 2020 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The Rangers said Burke, 23, is scheduled to have surgery Friday. The recovery period is expected to be about a year.
Burke made his big league debut with the Rangers last August when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in six starts after allowing at least six runs in each of his last three appearances.
Indians: Nolan Jones hopes his older brother will now finally stop bugging him.
Cleveland’s top infield prospect received a surprise when he was invited to training camp on Monday after making a quick recovery following thumb surgery in October.
Jones, a left-handed third baseman who has moved quickly through Cleveland’s minor league system since being drafted from UVA, doesn’t have to hear any more taunts and teasing from his brother, Peyton, a Penn State goaltender likely headed to play in the NHL.
“My brother kept telling me I’m soft,” Jones said after he was called into Indians manager Terry Francona’s office and welcomed. “I’m super excited. It is a huge opportunity to learn from the best players in the game.”
Pirates: Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer was scratched from his scheduled Monday night against the New York Yankees because of neck tightness. Pittsburgh said the move was precautionary and that Archer is day to day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.