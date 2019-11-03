NEW YORK — Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals, three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series.
The move late Saturday makes the 31-year-old right-hander a free agent. Strasburg gave up $100 million he had been guaranteed from 2020-23 as part of a $175 million, seven-year contract he agreed to with the Nationals in May 2016.
Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings pitched. Then he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.
Washington also won Game 7 to claim the first championship in franchise history.
Just a few days later, however, the roster has already begun to change.
The club declined its $18 million option for next season on 35-year-old first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia), the only player who has been a member of every Nats team since the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington before the 2005 season. Zimmerman gets a $2 million buyout.
Washington also turned down a $9 million option on catcher Yan Gomes, who receives a $1 million buyout, and exercised options on reliever Sean Doolittle (UVA) and outfielder Adam Eaton.
In a career interrupted by Tommy John surgery shortly after his spectacular major league debut in 2010, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts in parts of 10 seasons.
Chapman stays with Yanks with new deal
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.
The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.
Chapman had a stellar regular season with the Yankees, converting 37 saves in 42 chances while going 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA and striking out 85 in 57 innings. He earned his sixth All-Star selection and was selected the reliever of the year in the AL.
Elsewhere
Royals: Kansas City declined its half of Alex Gordon‘s $23 million mutual option for 2020, allowing the outfielder to become a free agent. Gordon had exercised his part of the option but was allowed to go free. He will receive a $4 million buyout, completing a $72 million, four-year contract he agreed to in January 2016.
He batted .266 this year with 13 homers and 76 RBIs for the rebuilding Royals, who topped 100 losses for the second straight season. Gordon is a career .258 hitter with 186 homers and 738 RBIs.
Phillies: Jake Arrieta is staying with Philadelphias, exercising a $20 million player option for 2020. A 33-year-old right-hander, Arrieta was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this year. He did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.
Dodgers: Closer Kenley Jansen decided not to opt out of his contract with Los Angeles. The NL West champions declined a $13 million option on 31-year-old infielder Jedd Gyorko, who gets a $1 million buyout. Jansen, a 32-year-old right-hander, agreed to an $80 million, five-year contract in January 2017 and could have opted out and become a free agent.
Cubs: Starting pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder Jason Heyward are staying with Chicago, which exercised its $11.5 million option for 2020 on left-hander Jose Quintana and declined their $6.5 million option on lefty Derek Holland, which triggered a $500,000 buyout. Darvish and Heyward had the right to opt out of their contracts and become free agents, but decided against it.
