PHILADELPHIA — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday placed outfielder Chris Taylor, a former Virginia star, on the injured list with a fractured left forearm after being hit by a pitch in Sunday’s 7-4, 12-inning win over the Boston Red Sox.
Taylor was plunked by a 92 mph fastball in the 11th inning, but he remained in the game temporarily before he left in the top of the 12th for a pinch hitter.
Taylor was batting .370 with 17 RBIs over his last 21 games.
The Dodgers recalled Matt Beaty from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Taylor’s spot on the active roster.
Shoulder fatigue sends Mets’ Wheeler to IL
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue, which could complicate efforts by the out-of-contention team to trade the right-hander before the July 31 deadline.
New York made the move retroactive to Friday, and Wheeler will be eligible to be activated July 22.
Wheeler last started July 7 and the Mets said Monday the injury was discovered following the All-Star break. Steven Matz will replace Wheeler for Tuesday’s series opener at Minnesota.
Wheeler is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 34 in 119 innings. The 29-year-old, 39-36 in five big league seasons, is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Giants’ Longoria sidelined with foot problem
Giants third baseman Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and the club called up right-hander Ray Black from Triple-A Sacramento before Monday’s day-night doubleheader against the Rockies.
Longoria, 33, said he’s dealt with foot issues on and off for most of his career and hasn’t found any relief by using orthotics or insoles.
Elsewhere
Tigers: Detroit bought the contract of pitcher Trevor Rosenthal from Triple-A Toledo. The right-hander was released by the Washington Nationals last month after going 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA in 12 appearances. He allowed 16 earned runs and eight hits with 15 walks in 6ß innings.
Rosenthal missed all of last season because of elbow surgery and signed with Washington in November.
Red Sox: Boston designated infielder Eduardo Nunez for assignment, likely ending his tenure with the team he helped win the World Series last year.
Nunez was batting .228 in 60 games with Boston this season, his third in the organization. Last year, he hit .265 with 10 homers in 127 games, and also hit a three-run pinch-homer to help the Red Sox win Game 1 of the Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Also Monday, right-hander Ryan Weber and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, and righty Hector Velazquez was optioned to Pawtucket.
Royals: Kansas City is planning and expecting to extend the protective netting around Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans, perhaps as soon as this season.
The Royals began the process after a 2-year-old girl sustained a fractured skull from a foul ball in Houston in late May. The efforts take on an amplified urgency after a fan was hit and injured by a foul ball at Kauffman Stadium over the weekend.
