WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander has a strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch in the Astros’ opener at Oakland on March 26.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, a former Goochland High and Old Dominion University standout, was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday’s exhibition game against the New York Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return.
The 37-year-old right-hander’s velocity was down from his previous start, and he was removed after two scoreless innings of what had been scheduled as a four-inning outing. The lat began to tighten as he sat in the dugout between innings.
Groin tightness slowed Verlander’s progress earlier in spring training. He said he did not know whether the two issues were related.
Verlander had a similar lat injury during spring training in 2015 and did not make his season debut until June 13. He said he does not think his current strain is as severe.
Calhoun suffered broken jaw on HBP
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun was being operated on prior to Texas’ spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. Woodward said doctors would decide during the procedure whether Calhoun would need to have his mouth wired shut, or if a plate would be inserted.
The recovery if he only needs a plate is expected to be shorter. Woodward also said the team was not yet sure if Calhoun had a concussion.
The left-handed hitting Calhoun was hit by a first-inning fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias — a former minor league teammate and friend of Calhoun’s. Drafted by the Dodgers in 2015, Calhoun was traded to Texas in July 2017 in a package for Yu Darvish.
Elsewhere
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw will start Los Angeles’ opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26. Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening-day starts to nine.
Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day.
After Kershaw, the rest of the rotation will be Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Alex Wood.
Phillies: Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the New York Yankees because of the flu.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with an off day Wednesday, Nola may rejoin the team on Thursday. The date for Nola’s next appearance is not clear.
