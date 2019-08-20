ATLANTA — Braves reliever Jacob Webb is done for the season after being placed on the 60-day injured list with an ailing right elbow.
Webb, 26, had been one of the most effective pitchers in Atlanta’s shaky bullpen, with a 4-0 record, two saves and a 1.39 ERA in 36 appearances. But he had not pitched in the big leagues since going on the 10-day IL with an elbow impingement July 13.
Webb began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on July 31 but struggled in 10 appearances, posting a 6.97 ERA.
Indians shut down
Kluber for two weeks
CLEVELAND — Indians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he sustained during his comeback from a broken arm.
Kluber was pulled from a minor league start for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one inning because of abdominal tightness. He returned to Cleveland and the team said imaging tests confirmed the strain.
The Indians said the two-time Cy Young winner will not throw for two weeks before he’s re-examined and a plan is formulated.
Kluber hasn’t pitched for the Indians since May 1. He was struck by a line drive at Miami and fractured his ulna.
Mets reliever Gsellman
has partially torn lat muscle
NEW YORK — Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat muscle that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, a significant blow to New York’s improved bullpen as the team chases a playoff spot.
Gsellman was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend, retroactive to Aug. 14, with tightness in his right triceps. But the Mets say an MRI showed a partial tear of his right lat, a similar injury to the one that sidelined teammate Noah Syndergaard for more than 4½ months in 2017.
Gsellman is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save in 52 appearances.
Elsewhere
Mariners: Pitcher Felix Hernandez will rejoin Seattle’s starting rotation this weekend.
Hernandez has missed three months with right shoulder stiffness.
Rangers: Texas right fielder Nomar Mazara was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
Mazara left in the third inning of Monday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Infielder/outfielder Danny Santana was still sore after leaving Monday’s game with left hamstring tightness. He wasn’t in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Infielder Nick Solak was selected from Triple-A Nashville and was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter for the opener in his major league debut.
Left-handed pitcher Joe Palumbo was added as the 26th player for the doubleheader and started the opener. Athletics: Oakland released right-handed pitcher Marco Estrada. Estrada was signed by the A’s as a free agent Jan. 25 and began the season as the A’s No. 2 starter. He was 0-2 with a 6.85 ERA in five starts when he was placed on the 10-day injured list April 17 with a lumbar strain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.