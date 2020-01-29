Astros hire Baker
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has reached an agreement to be the manager of the Houston Astros, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Baker, 70, became the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker’s hiring was a sign the AL champions wanted to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
A three-time National League manager of the year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Giants reach deal with Sandoval
MLB Network reported the San Francisco Giants agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Pablo Sandoval on Wednesday. Sandoval, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, agreed to return to the organization after meeting with new manager Gabe Kapler in Miami earlier this offseason.
Elsewhere
Cubs: Kris Bryant lost his service-time grievance against Chicago, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its offseason. The decision means Bryant, 28, has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
Now that Bryant’s status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system. They also could keep the talented slugger in hopes of winning the wide-open NL Central for the third time in five years.
Bryant batted .282 with 31 homers, 77 RBIs and 108 runs last year.
Royals: Reliever Greg Holland is back with Kansas City, agreeing to a one-year minor league contract. Holland, 34, was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA last year in 40 relief appearances with Arizona, which released him on Aug. 9.
