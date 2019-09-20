ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title when Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy’s last year as San Francisco manager.
Acuña scored four runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta’s 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.
Atlanta’s win ensured it will finish ahead of second-place Washington and will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, most likely against the NL Central champion.
Braves players ran onto the infield to celebrate as soon as Acuña caught Alex Dickerson’s game-ending flyout.
Cardinals 2, Cubs 1: Yadier Molina had three of St. Louis’ four hits, including a two-run single, and the visiting Cardinals held off fading Chicago.
Carlos Martinez got the final two outs a day after a brutal blown save, and the Cardinals stretched their NL Central lead to 3½ games over Milwaukee and five games over Chicago. The Cubs are 1½ games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card, with Milwaukee set to play later Friday against Pittsburgh.
Chicago has totaled nine runs while losing its past four games. The Cardinals have won the first two games of this key four-game set, and they’ll play the Cubs five more times over their final eight games.
The Cubs scored their run following a St. Louis error in the second inning, and the Cardinals rallied in the sixth.
David Phelps (2-1), the second of eight Cubs relievers, walked Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna to start the inning. Steve Cishek took over and walked Matt Carpenter to load the bases before Molina grounded a 2-2 pitch up the middle.
It was another narrow victory for St. Louis. The Cardinals won 5-4 in 10 innings Thursday night when Carpenter homered off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel. Chicago had rallied with three runs in the ninth against Martinez and Andrew Miller.
Miller pitched the eighth inning Friday and got the first out in the ninth before manager Mike Shildt went to Martinez. The right-hander got a popup, walked pinch-hitter Tony Kemp and then got Ben Zobrist to ground out to complete his 22nd save.
Michael Wacha pitched four innings of one-run ball for St. Louis, and five relievers shut down Chicago after that. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless fifth and was awarded the win.
Orioles 5, Mariners 3: Félix Hernández labored through five innings in what was likely his penultimate start with Seattle, and Baltimore got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in a home victory over the Mariners.
After rookie Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Hernández (1-7) gave the lead back in the bottom half after throwing just eight pitches.
The Mariners never recovered.
Aaron Brooks (6-8) threw seven innings of one-hit ball in relief of opener Richard Bleier to help the Orioles end Seattle’s five-game winning streak.
It’s been a rough season for Hernández, who missed 3 ½ months with a shoulder injury and has gone 13 starts since his lone victory on April 1. The seven-year contract he signed in 2013 expires after this season, and the rebuilding Mariners are unlikely to bring back the six-time All Star and 2010 Cy Young Award winner.
Note
Yankees: Pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Germán was put on administrative leave Thursday under MLB’s domestic violence policy.
The person said the incident occurred Monday night into Tuesday at Germán’s residence in Yonkers. Germán and his girlfriend have at least one child together.
MLB is not aware of any police involvement in the situation. MLB won’t announce any discipline until its investigation is complete.
Germán isn’t permitted to be around the team during the administrative leave, which can last up to seven days, barring an extension. MLB and the players’ union will speak next week to determine the next step.
Germán’s locker still had his jerseys, hats and cleats before Friday night’s game at Yankee Stadium against Toronto.
New York clinched the AL East title on Thursday night.
Germán’s status for the postseason remains uncertain. The right-hander is the team’s winningest pitcher this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances.
