NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson hit two more home runs against the Mets, Dallas Keuchel pitched his best game of the season and the Atlanta Braves won their eighth in a row, holding off New York 2-1 Sunday.
Atlanta relievers set a team record, too, by extending their string to 25 scoreless innings before the Mets scored in the ninth. Mark Melancon got pinch-hitter Joe Panik to ground out with runners on first and second to end it.
The NL East leaders completed a three-game sweep and matched their longest winning streak of the season. The Braves play Monday at Colorado in a makeup of an April snowout, then start a series at Toronto.
A day after hitting his 30th home run, Donaldson lofted a high fly over the left field wall in the second inning and lined a drive to deep center in the seventh for his ninth long ball against the Mets this season. He tied Hank Aaron’s club mark for most homers in a year against the Mets — Hammerin’ Hank did it against the expansion club in 1962.
Keuchel (5-5) allowed four hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2: Robbie Ray returned from the injured list and pitched five scoreless innings, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker each homered, and visiting Arizona beat Milwaukee avoid a series sweep.
Ray (11-7) had been out since Aug. 14 due to lower-back spasms. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out six in five innings.
Giants 5, Athletics 4: Evan Longoria homered early and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning as San Francisco rallied late again for a road win over Oakland and a two-game sweep.
Donovan Solano added four hits and an RBI for the Giants in Bruce Bochy’s 4,000th game as a major league manager. Buster Posey struck out three times and grounded into a double play.
Mark Canha homered twice for Oakland, both off starter Logan Webb. The A’s remain a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.
Cardinals 11, Rockies 4: St. Louis scored six runs in the second inning, rallying from an early deficit to beat visiting Colorado in a game delayed by more than 2½ hours by rain.
It was the Cardinals’ fourth consecutive victory over the Rockies. St. Louis has won seven of eight and 13 of its last 16.
Dexter Fowler drove in three runs, and Matt Carpenter had had three hits, including a homer, and drove in a pair for the Cardinals.
Royals 9, Indians 8: Ryan O’Hearn led off the 10th inning with his second homer of the game, sending Kansas City to a road win over Cleveland. The Indians tied it in the ninth against Ian Kennedy (1-2) on a solo homer by Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes’ stunning three-run shot with two outs.
Astros 11, Angels 2: Jose Altuve homered to cap a seven-run eighth inning, Framber Valdez grinded through six innings and Houston beat visiting Los Angeles. Alex Bregman, Abraham Toro, Josh Reddick and Altuve all drove in runs in the eighth. Altuve’s homer was his 24th, tying a career high.
Padres 3, Red Sox 1: Manny Machado hit a two-run home run — his first in more than three weeks — and left-hander Joey Lucchesi pitched five decent innings for San Diego as the Padres beat visiting Boston to avoid a three-game sweep. Machado drove a pitch from left-hander Brian Johnson for his 27th homer to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.
Orioles 8, Rays 3: Anthony Santander went 5 for 5 with a homer, Renato Nunez drove in three runs and Baltimore earned a home win over Tampa Bay for a split of the four-game series. After beating Baltimore twice to move atop the AL wild card standings, Tampa Bay was outscored 15-4 by the team with the second-worst record in the majors.
Marlins 3, Phillies 2: Starlin Castro’s two-run double in the sixth inning capped a comeback by Miami in a home win over Philadelphia. Phiadelphia’s Aaron Nola (12-4) faced the minimum until the sixth, when he allowed four consecutive batters to reach as the Marlins erased a 2-0 deficit. Jon Berti singled home a run, and Castro put them ahead 3-2.
Pirates 9, Reds 8: Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer allowed eight runs in three innings as Pittsburgh beat the visiting Reds to sweep a three-game series. Since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians prior to the July 31 trade deadline, Bauer (10-11) is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in five starts.
Twins 7, Tigers 4: C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop homered, Martin Perez pitched six solid innings and Minnesota beat Detroit in Minneapolis.
Mariners 3, Blue Jays 1: Marco Gonzalez pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to get his career-best 14th win, Dylan Moore hit a solo homer and Seattle beat visiting Toronto. Gonzales (14-10) allowed a run and struck out five.
White Sox 2, Rangers 0: Reynaldo Lopez pitched five no-hit scoreless innings before leaving with dehydration and flu symptoms, and Chicago went on to beat visiting Texas. Aaron Bummer replaced Lopez to start the sixth. The first batter he faced, Shin-Soo Choo, lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch for the Rangers’ only hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.