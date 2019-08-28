MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid.
Milwaukee got off to a fast start against Jack Flaherty (8-7), who had given up a total of just one run in his previous five starts.
Trent Grisham led off the first inning with a single, went to third on a throwing error by second baseman Kolten Wong and scored on a groundout by Hiura. Milwaukee made it 2-0 in the second inning when Ryan Braun doubled and later scored on Orlando Arcia’s sacrifice fly.
Hiura hit a solo home run in the fourth, sending a 3-0 fastball from Flaherty into the left-field seats. Hiura added an RBI double in the eighth.
Lyles (9-8), acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on July 29, set the tone for Milwaukee. The right-hander, who had held Arizona hitless in a six-inning outing in his last start, struck out five of the first seven Cardinals he faced. He fanned nine in 5 1/3 innings.
Junior Guerra relieved Lyles with two on, got Yadier Molina to hit into a double-play and worked the ninth. Josh Hader struck out three in two scoreless innings to earn his 26th save.
Molina hit two singles and went 7 for 11 in the series.
Wong hit his 10th homer, connecting in the sixth off Lyles. He also doubled and singled.
Christian Yelich singled and walked in four plate appearances. The reigning NL MVP hasn’t hit a home run in 10 games, his longest drought of the season for Milwaukee.
Phillies 12, Pirates 3: J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a homer and a triple, Corey Dickerson also went deep and Philadelphia got 17 hits in a home victory over Pittsburgh.
Cesar Hernandez contributed three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins doubled, tripled and drove in a run to help the Phillies stay close in the NL wild card race. Philadelphia began play two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.
Starling Marte homered and had three hits for Pittsburgh, and Josh Bell hit a two-run shot.
Pirates rookie Bryan Reynolds, who began the day leading the NL in batting, went 0 for 3 to snap his seven-game hitting streak and drop his average to .330.
Vince Velasquez (6-7) bounced back from a forgettable outing last time out, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Velasquez coughed up a 7-0 lead in the third inning of Philadelphia’s 19-11 loss at Miami last Friday.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler didn’t give Velasquez the opportunity to blow a lead this time, lifting the right-hander for a pinch-hitter in the fifth even though he had only thrown 75 pitches.
Yankees 7, Mariners 3: Aaron Judge hit the 101st homer of his career, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep, and visiting New York beat Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.
After opening their West Coast swing by being swept in Oakland, the Yankees rebounded to win five of six and continued to bash home runs.
Sanchez hit a towering two-run homer in the first off Seattle starter Justus Sheffield, a ball that barely stayed fair and nearly bounced out of the stadium. Ford snapped a 2-2 tie with his sixth home run in the past 14 games, and Judge, who hit his milestone 100th homer a day earlier, broke the game open with a two-run shot off reliever Matt Wisler as part of New York’s four-run fifth inning.
LeMahieu added his 23rd of the season in the ninth. The Yankees have hit 70 home runs in August and raised their season total to 250, already eighth-most in major league history.
James Paxton (11-6) had a shaky outing facing his former team for the first time. The big left-hander allowed only one hit on Kyle Seager’s two-run homer in the fourth inning that just eluded the reach of Judge at the fence in right field. Despite giving up just the one hit, Paxton was done after only five innings due to control problems. Paxton issued a season-high five walks, four in the fourth inning alone. He’d allowed six walks over 24 1/3 innings in his previous four starts combined
Indians 4, Tigers 2: Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift visiting Cleveland to another win over Detroit.
Cleveland is 14-1 against the last-place Tigers this year, and that’s a big reason the Indians are firmly in the postseason hunt. They began the day 3½ games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Aaron Civale (2-3) pitched seven solid innings for Cleveland. Nick Goody worked the eighth, and Brad Hand finished for his 32nd save in 37 chances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.