MILWAUKEE — Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
Christian Yelich hit his 34th homer of the season to tie the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger for the major league lead. It was Yelich’s third home run in four games.
The Brewers jumped out to an early lead on Manny Pina’s two-run homer in the second inning. Yelich made it 3-0 in the sixth before Keston Hiura and Pina added RBI hits later in the inning to make it 5-0.
The Braves rallied with two runs in the eighth on Josh Donaldson’s two-run homer and two runs in the ninth on his two-run single.
Pinch-hitters Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo led off the ninth with singles. With two outs, Freddie Freeman struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but reached first base after the ball got away from Pina and Pina committed an error with his throw to first.
Donaldson hit a two-run single to make it 5-4 before Hader struck out Albies and earned his 21st save.
Mets 14, Twins 4: Dominic Smith put New York in front with his pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso added a 474-foot shot halfway up the third deck in a road victory over Minnesota that gave the Twins their first three-game losing streak this season.
Amed Rosario went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mets, who overcame three one-run deficits, set a 2019 high for runs and matched a season best with their fourth consecutive victory.
Though the Mets already had blown open the game against the Twins bullpen by that point, the eighth-inning drive to left by Alonso was the most remarkable of the humid afternoon, longer than any of the 57 he hit in the derby at Cleveland last week. It also was the first long ball by the rookie slugger since the derby.
Alonso emerged from the break in a 1-for-17 slide until his 31st homer, off Matt Magill. That was also his 54th extra-base hit of the season, setting a Mets rookie record.
Athletics 10, Mariners 2: Homer Bailey shook off a rocky start to go six innings in his Oakland debut, Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar both homered twice and the Athletics beat visiting Seattle.
Chad Pinder (Virginia Tech) and Ramon Laureano also went deep as the A’s matched their season high with six home runs despite losing Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to an ankle injury after two innings.
Oakland has won six straight and 12 of 14.
Bailey (8-6) allowed seven hits and two runs for his fourth consecutive win and first since being acquired from Kansas City over the weekend. Bailey struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.
Giants 11, Rockies 8: Donovan Solano had four hits, including a tie-breaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and San Francisco defeated the Rockies to complete a four-game series sweep, its first in Denver in nearly eight years.
Pablo Sandoval sparked a three-run first inning with a two-run double and Stephen Vogt also homered for the surging Giants, who have won five straight and 12 of their last 14.
Padres 3, Marlins 2: Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two relievers got the final four outs to complete a three-hitter and help visiting San Diego beat Miami.
The Padres, who played their first game in 1969, are the only major league team never to have thrown a no-hitter.
After Starlin Castro homered leading off the eighth, Paddack (6-4) retired the next two batters and then departed, matching the longest outing of his career. He struck out eight and walked one.
Cardinals 6, Pirates 5: Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Michael Feliz in the seventh inning, and St. Louis beat visiting Pittsburgh, dealing the Pirates their fifth loss in six games. St. Louis trailed 4-3 when Tommy Edman singled off Francisco Liriano (4-2) with one out in the seventh and Jose Martinez walked. Feliz relieved, and Goldschmidt followed with his 18th homer.
Cubs 5, Reds 2: Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field as a Cub and lead Chicago to a home win over Cincinnati. Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.
Indians 7, Tigers 2: Mike Clevinger matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings, Oscar Mercado drove in two runs and Cleveland defeated visiting Detroit. Clevinger (3-2) struck out the side in the first two innings and had nine strikeouts through four. The right-hander was lifted after 100 pitches and allowing one run on six hits in his third double-digit strikeout effort of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.