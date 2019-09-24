CINCINNATI — Ryan Braun added to his record total of homers at Great American Ball Park, and the Milwaukee Brewers moved a step closer to a wild card berth Tuesday night, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 for their fifth win in a row.
Just like last season, when Milwaukee put on a late rush to take the NL Central title, the Brewers have closed in on a playoff spot with a September flourish. They’ve won 16 of 18, positioning themselves for one of the NL wild cards along with Washington. Their clinching number was down to two after the latest win.
With 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by a broken right kneecap, the Brewers have turned to their deep bullpen and different combinations of hitting stars each night. Milwaukee has the best record in the majors in September at 18-4.
Braun connected for his 21st homer off Sonny Gray (11-8), making the final start of his All-Star season. Braun’s 27 homers at Great American are the most by a visiting player.
Braun has been a solid contributor lately, going 9 for 21 in his last seven games. He also singled off Gray, who went five innings and fanned six to top 200 strikeouts for the first time in his career. Yasmani Grandal’s double tied it at 2 in the third, and Keston Hiura put the Brewers ahead to stay with a sacrifice fly.
Pirates 9, Cubs 2: Freefalling Chicago committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a road loss to Pittsburgh that extended its losing streak to seven.
Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.
Aided by a fielding error by second baseman Ben Zobrist and errant throw by reliever Danny Hultzen, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh as they chased starter Kyle Hendricks and erased a 1-0 deficit. Pittsburgh stopped a nine-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 87-26.
Twins 4, Tigers 2: Willians Astudillo and Eddie Rosario fueled a four-run seventh inning, and visiting Minnesota overcame an injury to starter Jake Odorizzi to beat Detroit and move closer to an AL Central title.
Odorizzi (15-7) pitched two-hit ball through six innings but was pulled with a tight left hamstring after warming up for the seventh. The right-hander hadn’t allowed a hit since Harold Castro’s bunt single in the first and left having struck out six and allowed one run.
Minnesota’s magic number to clinch the division is 2 over Cleveland. The Indians played later Tuesday against the White Sox.
Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save. It was his first appearance since allowing three runs in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday.
Orioles 11, Blue Jays 4: Trey Mancini had a career-high five hits, DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer and visiting Baltimore beat Toronto.
Dwight Smith Jr. and Austin Wynns each hit solo home runs for the Orioles. Baltimore batters have gone deep at least once in 18 straight games, two shy of the 1998 club record.
With one more victory or a loss by Detroit, the Orioles (51-106) can avoid having baseball’s worst record for the second straight season.
Mancini extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He doubled and scored in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fifth, hit an RBI single in the sixth, and singled and scored in the eighth.
Notes
Athletics: Oakland reliever Lou Trivino will miss the rest of the regular season and likely the playoffs after cracking a rib falling in the shower. Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday he did not expect Trivino to be available in the postseason should the A’s secure a spot after the 27-year-old right-hander was injured in his Bay Area apartment last week.
Oakland will also be without right-hander Blake Treinen the rest of the season because of a hip and back injury.
Strikeouts: Major League Baseball set its season strikeout record for the 12th straight season.
Batters struck out 41,098 times through Monday, closing in on the 41,207 of last season. Philadelphia and Washington combined for 19 strikeouts in the first game of their day-night doubleheader, and there were more than 100 strikeouts in the night games by around 9 p.m. EDT.
Strikeouts broke 40,000 for the first time in 2017, when there were 40,104.
