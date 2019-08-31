CHICAGO — Manny Pina drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by Milwaukee’s bullpen, helping the short-handed Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Saturday.
Ben Gamel added three hits as Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. Gamel was recalled from the minors before the victory.
The Brewers used five pitchers in the six-hitter. Zach Davies worked 4ª innings before Matt Albers finished the fifth. Drew Pomeranz got two outs and Junior Guerra (8-4) worked 1 2/3 innings of hitless ball.
Hader then earned his 27th save, recording five outs on just 12 pitches.
Regulars Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and rookie Keston Hiura were out of Milwaukee’s starting lineup. Braun pinch-hit in the sixth and Cain entered in a double switch in the bottom of the eighth.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had two hits in his return after missing the previous five games with midback tightness.
Yankees 4, Athletics 3: DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning and New York beat Oakland for its first victory in five tries against the visiting Athletics this season.
Aaron Judge hit a tying homer for New York with two outs in the eighth, his 19th of the season and sixth in eight games. The 6-foot-7 Judge also took a potential home run away from Matt Chapman in the 10th, barely needing to leave his feet for a grab at the right field wall.
Gary Sanchez went deep twice and the AL East leaders finally took down the A’s, once again a potential playoff opponent come October. New York defeated Oakland in the AL wild card game last year, and the Athletics are in a close race with Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the two American League wild cards this season.
Mets 6, Phillies 3: Wilson Ramos matched his career high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to 24 games, helping New York claim a road win over Philadelphia.
Todd Frazier had three hits, two RBIs and made a stellar, run-saving catch in the sixth inning for the Mets, who pulled within four games of the Cubs for the second NL wild card. Ramos had three singles and a double, upping his average to .446 (41 for 92) during the streak. He drove in one and is hitting .299 for the season.
Bryce Harper homered and drove in two for Philadelphia.
Blue Jays 6, Astros 4: Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a two-run home run, Clay Buchholz pitched into the sixth inning to win for the first time in more than a year, and Toronto beat visiting Houston.
Biggio went 2 for 3 with a walk, drove in three and scored twice against the team his Hall of Fame father Craig starred with for 20 seasons.
Bo Bichette and Brandon Drury each had two hits for the Blue Jays.
Cardinals 10, Reds 6: Dakota Hudson pitched a career-high 7ª innings, and St. Louis defeated visiting Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a doubleheader weekend.
Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina homered as St. Louis won for the seventh time in eight games. Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits and two RBIs.
Hudson gave the Cardinals a lift after the series opener was postponed by rain, setting up doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. The NL Central leaders and the Reds also play afternoon games Monday against different opponents.
Hudson (14-6) settled down nicely after Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the first, stopping the right-hander’s scoreless streak at 18ª innings through his previous three starts.
He struck out a career-high eight and started 17 of his 30 batters with a first-pitch strike.
While Hudson delivered for the Cardinals, Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer (10-12) pitched just four innings. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.
Notes
Indians: Cleveland left fielder Tyler Naquin has a torn ACL in his right knee, the second major injury the team has suffered in a week as it makes a push for the playoffs. Naquin was carted off the field after crashing into the wall while taking away a potential two-run, fifth-inning homer in a scoreless game from Joey Wendle in Friday night’s game that ended in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay. Naquin, 28, was unable to put any weight on his leg, and he won’t play again this season.
Yankees: Pitcher CC Sabathia was placed on the injured list for the fourth time this year. The 39-year-old lefty, who plans to retire after the season, was removed from his start Friday night against Oakland because of a recurrence of pain in a balky right knee that has bothered him for years. He was put on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, and the Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
