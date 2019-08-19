PITTSBURGH — Asdrubal Cabrera hit the last of Washington’s four home runs and drove in five runs, and three relievers combined for 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball as the Nationals thumped the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-0 on Monday night.
Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner also connected for the Nationals, who have scored 79 runs in their last eight games while going 7-1. They’ve scored 43 times in their past three, including a 15-14 loss.
Adams added two doubles and had four RBIs. Juan Soto had four of Washington’s 15 hits and walked, reaching base in all five plate appearances.
Javy Guerra (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings in relief of Joe Ross, who departed in the fourth inning. Ross was hit in the left knee by a one-hopper off the bat of Josh Bell.
Kyle McGowin and Tanner Rainey finished the four-hitter with one inning each for Washington’s 11th shutout of the season.
The Nationals moved within five games of first-place Atlanta, which was idle, in the NL East and continue to lead the wild card standings.
Cardinals 3, Brewers 0: Dakota Hudson and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Paul DeJong homered to lead St. Louis past visiting Milwaukee in a series opener between NL Central contenders.
Yasmani Grandal’s ground-rule double with two outs in the eighth inning off Giovanny Gallegos was Milwaukee’s only hit. Hudson was lifted with two outs in the seventh after throwing 111 pitches, and Andrew Miller got four outs for his fifth save.
St. Louis increased its division lead to a half-game over the idle Chicago Cubs. Third-place Milwaukee is three games back.
Hudson (12-6) matched a career high with seven strikeouts and walked four — including his final batter, Eric Thames. Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning.
Orlando Arcia reached on an error by DeJong at shortstop to begin the eighth before Gallegos got two outs. Grandal then hooked a 1-2 slider just inside the right field line and the ball bounced into the stands.
Miller relieved and, after an intentional walk to Christian Yelich, got Mike Moustakas to ground out with the bases loaded. Miller then closed it out in the ninth.
Mariners 9, Rays 3: Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and Seattle beat playoff-contending Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.
Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth. Marco Gonzales (13-10) went five innings, giving up three runs and five hits to get the win.
Padres 3, Reds 2: Francisco Mejia moved San Diego closer to the club record for homers with his solo shot off the foul pole, Manny Machado had another big hit off Trevor Bauer, and the Padres held on for a road victory over Cincinnati. Kirby Yates escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to save San Diego’s third straight win.
Bauer (10-10) recovered from one of the worst outings of his career by giving up three runs and fanning 11 in seven innings. San Diego scored one of the runs on Jose Peraza’s fielding error in left field. Bauer gave up a career-high nine runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 17-7 loss at Washington on Wednesday.
Royals 5, Orioles 4: Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on successive pitches in the seventh inning and visiting Kansas City stretched Baltimore’s latest losing streak to eight games.
Kansas City (45-80) won for only the sixth time in its last 22 games, and Baltimore (39-86) absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games. The only team with fewer wins than these two struggling clubs is Detroit.
Orioles starter John Means (8-9) kept Kansas City hitless until Lopez led off the sixth inning with a single to spark a three-run uprising that wiped out a 1-0 deficit.
It was 3-2 before Lopez hit a drive off Gabriel Ynoa and Dini ended an 0-for-10 run with his first major league homer on his 15th plate appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.