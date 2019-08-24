LOS ANGELES — Kenley Jansen escaped a bases-loaded jam in a bizarre ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday.
With many in the sellout crowd of 53,803 at Dodger Stadium on their feet, Jansen struck out Mike Tauchman and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez to end a matchup between the teams with the best records in baseball.
But it was the play right before that to load the bases that left most everyone in the ballpark wondering what was going on.
There were runners at first and second with one out when Gio Urshela hit a grounder to third baseman Justin Turner, who looked to start a game-ending double play. Second baseman Max Muncy caught Turner’s flip, but was wiped out by Brett Gardner’s hard slide on an apparent forceout.
Gleyber Torres, who had started the play on second base, rounded third and then headed home with Muncy on the ground, trying to score the tying run. Instead, Torres was stopped by the umpires because time had been called.
The strange sequence set off a two-minute replay review. Gardner was called safe at second, beating the throw with a hard but legal slide. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t appear to think Gardner was safe, while Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out, too, seemingly to seek clarification on why Torres wasn’t allowed to score.
A day after the Yankees routed the Dodgers 10-2, the clubs played a tight game. Turner hit a two-run homer in the third. After two games without a homer, the Dodgers got their National League-leading 226th.
Aaron Judge homered for the second straight day, connecting in the fourth.
Jansen earned his 27th save and first since Aug. 6 after a sixth blown save earlier in the week.
Making just his fourth career start, rookie Tony Gonsolin outlasted six-time All-Star CC Sabathia in 89-degree heat.
Gonsolin (2-1) allowed one run, struck out two and walked two, giving the right-hander 23 innings under his belt since his major league debut on June 26 compared to 3,567 for Sabathia.
Joe Kelly and Pedro Baez kept the Yankees scoreless over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, stranding three baserunners. Baez struck out the side in the eighth, capped by Judge’s swing-and-miss.
Sabathia (5-8) gave up two runs and five hits in four innings, tying his second shortest outing of the season. He struck out seven and walked one.
Notes
Braves: Atlanta catcher Francisco Cervelli and immediately plugged him into the starting lineup against the New York Mets.
Cervelli, who has a history of concussions, was recently granted his release by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gives the NL East leaders a veteran replacement for injured catcher Brian McCann, who is sidelined with a sprained left knee.
To make roster room for Cervelli, the Braves optioned catcher Alex Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred left-hander Grant Dayton to the 60-day injured list.
Brewers: Milwaukee designated opening-day starter Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.
Chacin is 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA this season. The 31-year-old right-hander had been on the injured list since late July due to a strained lat and was not expected to return to the active roster until mid-September.
Giants: Third baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow during the first week of September.
Sandoval, 33, has been on the injured list since Aug. 11 with inflammation in the elbow. He was batting .269 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 107 games.
