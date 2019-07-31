WASHINGTON — Josh Donaldson homered against Sean Doolittle in the top of the 10th, and the Atlanta Braves pulled out a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday to take two of three in the series and pad their NL East lead to 6½ games.
After the Nationals scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, Donaldson swatted a fastball from Doolittle, a former Virginia standout, over the center-field wall for his 25th homer of the season.
Adam Duvall homered for the fourth time in five games. Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Tyler Flowers also drove in runs for the Braves, who won consecutive series in Washington for the first time since 2013. They also won two of three in late June.
Atlanta got another quality road start from Mike Soroka (10-2), who pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits, including a leadoff homer to Juan Soto in the second.
That caused his road ERA to climb to 1.20 in 11 starts this season. That’s still the best by a Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux posted a 1.12 mark over 15 starts in 1995.
Washington starter Anibal Sanchez (6-6) could not keep pace, allowing four runs on 10 hits in five innings.
Yankees 7, Diamondbacks 5: Austin Romine hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and New York beat visiting Arizona.
Romine’s homer brought a spark to the Bronx on a gray, rainy day after New York had lost four of five.
Arizona took a 3-2 lead when Jake Lamb hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off reliever Chad Green in the fifth and center fielder Aaron Hicks airmailed his throw to third base. The ball bounced into the visiting dugout, allowing a second run to score. Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela was shaken up on the play but stayed in the game.
Green ended the inning when Nick Ahmed hit a ball to the warning track in left.
Dodgers 5, Rockies 1: Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break open a scoreless game and lead Los Angeles to a road win over Colorado.
Kristopher Negrón also went deep during the rally and Alex Verdugo had four hits.
Rockies starter German Márquez was helped off the field at the start of the seventh inning with what the team said was full-body cramping. The right-hander fanned 10 through six innings, the ninth time in his career with double-digit strikeouts.
Reds 4, Pirates 1: Clint Hurdle and David Bell had little interaction while exchanging lineup cards one day after their teams fought on the field, and the Pirates and Reds were on good behavior during Cincinnati’s home victory over Pittsburgh behind a strong performance from Luis Castillo.
Bell and three Reds, including now-traded Yasiel Puig, were ejected for a ninth-inning brawl during the Pirates’ 11-4 win on Tuesday night. Four Pirates also were ejected. Major League Baseball was reviewing video of the fight Wednesday and was expected to hand down suspensions over the second fracas between the NL Central rivals this season.
Bell went after Hurdle during the fight and was restrained in a headlock by batting coach Rick Eckstein. Bell repeatedly cursed Hurdle as he left the field. A day later, the two managers didn’t say much while handing lineup cards to the umpires.
Tigers 9, Angels 1: Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12 and Detroit defeated Los Angeles to take the three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.
Rogers opened the scoring in the third with his first homer in the majors. The rookie catcher, who was called up on Tuesday, deposited a Jose Suarez fastball over the wall in left for a solo shot.
Dixon and Beckham homered during a five-run eighth inning off Luis Garcia. Dixon — who ended up with four RBIs — had a two-run blast to left-center and Beckham’s was a three-run shot to right center.
Norris (3-8), who had gone 14 starts without a win, allowed only three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
Blue Jays 4, Royals 1: Freddy Galvis and rookie Bo Bichette hit solo home runs to lead Toronto to a road win over Kansas City for a three-game sweep.
Bichette hit his first career homer to open the eighth inning against Royals starter Jakob Junis, a drive to left field. Galvis cleared the center field wall with his 16th to open the seventh.
Cavan Biggio followed Bichette’s homer with a double, ending Junis’ outing. Reliever Kevin McCarthy surrendered a run-scoring double to Teoscar Hernandez.
Twins 7, Marlins 4: Jose Berrios struck out a season-high 11 in seven innings and Minnesota hit three homers in a road win over Miami. Max Kepler hit his 29th homer of the season, Mitch Garver added a three-run shot and Eddie Rosario had a two-run home run as the Twins won for the fifth time in six games.
