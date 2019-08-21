HOUSTON — Former Goochland standout Justin Verlander pitched a two-hitter and lost, allowing homers to another former Goochland star, John Hicks, and Ronny Rodriguez as the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Hicks led off the ninth with a tiebreaking blast to left-center field off Verlander (15-5), who leads the majors in strikeouts with 239 but ranks second in homers allowed with 33.
The veteran right-hander retired the first 14 batters, with six strikeouts, before Rodriguez homered to the seats in right with two outs in the fifth. Verlander sat down another 10 straight before Hicks connected.
Nationals 11, Pirates 1: Patrick Corbin pitched eight scoreless innings to remain unbeaten in more than two months, and Asdrubal Cabrera’s three-run home run capped a six-run third as Washington rolled to a road victory over Pittsburgh.
Corbin (10-5) struck out four and walked two to help the Nationals maintain their lead atop the National League wild card standings. Corbin has not lost since June 11. The left-hander is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 12 starts since then.
Mets 4, Indians 3: J.D. Davis lined an RBI single with two outs that capped a two-run rally in the 10th inning and New Yor, helped moments earlier by a Cleveland mental lapse, beat the visiting Indians.
All-Star reliever Brad Hand’s failure to cover first base on a potential game-ending double-play grounder cost Cleveland. Davis made the Indians pay with his first career game-ending hit.
Phillies 5, Red Sox 2: Bryce Harper homered to give Philadelphia a fifth-inning lead, and Corey Dickerson drove in two runs with a triple and a single to help the visiting Phillies beat Boston sweep the two-game series.
Boston started the first inning with back-to-back doubles, and Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) homered for the second straight night to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead against Drew Smyly after two innings.
White Sox 4, Twins 0: Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hit shutout of the second-highest scoring team in the major leagues, racking up 12 strikeouts for Chicago in a road victory over Minnesota to take the series from the first-place Twins.
Giolito (14-6) allowed only runner past first base, a double by Jonathan Schoop in the eighth. The 25-year-old fanned Jake Cave to finish that inning and reach double-digit strikeouts for the third straight time, the first White Sox starter to do so since Chris Sale did so in eight consecutive turns in 2015. The last right-hander with a streak that long for the team was Edwin Jackson, with three in a row in 2010.
Giolito matched Cleveland’s Shane Bieber for the major league lead with his third complete game of the season. The White Sox and Indians have a baseball-best five apiece.
Orioles 8, Royals 1: Baltimore tied a major league record by allowing its 258th home run this season but hit four in a home victory over Kansas City..
Anthony Santander and Renato Nunez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning for Baltimore, which won its first series since July 25-27 at the Los Angeles Angels.
Whit Merrifield homered leading off the third for Kansas City. The 2016 Cincinnati Reds owned the previous record for home runs allowed in a season, but the Orioles have 35 games to surpass them.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 2: Tim Melville pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first major league appearance in almost two years, and Colorado cruised to a road win over Arizona.
Melville, a 29-year-old right-hander with just six previous big league appearances who started this season in independent ball, limited Arizona to a first-inning double and a sixth-inning home run to go with four strikeouts and two walks. He also picked up his first major-league hit — a two-out, fourth-inning single — and his first two career RBIs.
Braves 5, Marlins 0: Adeiny Hechavarria and Ronald Acuna Jr. each hit a two-run homer, Julio Teheran struck out a season-high nine and Atlanta beat visiting Miami to continue its mastery of the Marlins.
Rays 7, Mariners 6: Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo homer during a two-run ninth inning, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating Seattle in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Reds 4, Padres 2: Luis Castillo shook off his worst career start to pitch six solid innings, Jose Iglesias hit a solo home run and Cincinnati beat visiting San Diego to win the three-game series.
Castillo (12-5), who allowed nine hits and eight runs on Friday against St. Louis, bounced back to limit San Diego to five hits and one run with four strikeouts.
