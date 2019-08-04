CHICAGO — Jason Heyward drove in three runs, Yu Darvish pitched five effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.
Heyward and Kyle Schwarber homered as the NL Central leaders won for the 11th time in 13 games at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo collected four hits.
Christian Yelich hit his major league-best 37th homer for Milwaukee, which has dropped four straight and six of seven. The third-place Brewers trail the Cubs by four games.
Milwaukee rookie Trent Grisham picked up his first major league hit in the first and his first homer in the eighth. He went 3 for 4 in his third big league game.
Darvish (4-5) allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none. He retired 10 straight batters at one point.
Athletics 4, Cardinals 2: Tanner Roark pitched five innings to get the win in his Oakland debut, and the Athletics beat Adam Wainwright and St. Louis for a home victory.
Jurickson Profar connected for his 15th homer as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games. Dustin Garneau had two hits and two RBIs after he was claimed off waivers Saturday.
St. Louis fell 1½ games back of NL Central-leading Chicago.
Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who lost each of their four games against the A’s this season.
Roark (7-7) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two.
Rockies 6, Giants 2: Kyle Freeland earned his first win in nearly four months and Nolan Arenado homered twice to lead Colorado past San Francisco in Denver.
Trevor Story homered for the fifth straight game against San Francisco. It’s tied for the longest home run streak against an opponent in Rockies history.
Donovan Solano homered twice for the Giants, the first to lead off the game and again in the third inning off Freeland (3-9). He nearly had a third when he drove a ball to the wall in right in the fifth inning that was caught.
Mets 13, Pirates 2: Mets star Robinson Cano appears headed back to the injured list after straining his left hamstring, an injury that overshadowed Noah Syndergaard’s sparkling outing in a road rout of Pittsburgh that pulled New York within one game of .500 for the first time since mid-June.
Cano lined a hit to right in the fourth inning, his third hit of the game and ninth hit in his last 15 at-bats. He pulled up after rounding first and grabbed at the back of his leg. Melky Cabrera threw to shortstop Kevin Newman, who tagged out Cano. Cano limped as he returned to the dugout.
In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle,Cano, 36, was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps.
Indians 6, Angels 2: Shane Bieber became the first pitcher this season to throw three complete games, a five-hitter that led Cleveland to a home win over Los Angeles for a three-game sweep. Bieber (11-4) struck out eight and walked none, reaching 300 career strikeouts in his 44th big league appearance. Bieber, the All-Star Game MVP, is 9-2 in his last 15 starts.
Dodgers 11, Padres 10: Max Muncy’s fourth hit was a two-run, game-winning double in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles rallied from a late three-run deficit for a home victory over San Diego. Muncy had a homer and two doubles and drove in three runs. Four Dodgers added two RBIs apiece as the NL West leaders took three of four from San Diego.
Reds 6, Braves 4: Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning off new Atlanta closer Shane Greene, and visiting Cincinnati beat the Braves after wasting a two-run lead in the ninth. A day after blowing a save chance in his Braves debut, Greene (0-1) gave up four hits and three runs in one inning.
White Sox 10, Phillies 5: Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead Chicago to a road win over Philadelphia.
Rays 7, Marlins 2: Yonny Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury and Tampa Bay beat visiting Miami to match its longest winning streak this season at six games. Chirinos (9-5) gave up two hits but was pulled after 63 pitches because of right middle finger inflammation. Diego Castillo, Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge finished a six-hitter.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5: Trey Mancini drove in two runs and Baltimore took advantage of a wild major league debut by Toronto reliever Yennsy Diaz to beat the visiting Blue Jays. Mancini has 15 RBIs in 13 games against Toronto this season.
Twins 3, Royals 0: Devin Smeltzer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning for his first major league win, and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep by blanking Kansas City in Minneapolis. Jason Castro homered and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs for the Twins, who maintained their three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Luis Arraez had two hits and scored twice.
Rangers 9, Tigers 4: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking three-run triple in the seventh inning, and Texas beat visiting Detroit to finish a three-game sweep. Calhoun pulled a 2-0 pitch from Nick Ramirez just inside the right-field line and into the corner. Calhoun later scored on a wild pitch.
