CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, Willson Contreras launched two long solo homers and the Chicago Cubs kept pace in the NL wild card race with a 17-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.
Rookie Nico Hoerner hit a two-run shot for his first major league homer and had four RBIs for the Cubs, who entered tied with Milwaukee for the second NL wild card and four games behind NL Central-leading St. Louis. The Cardinals hosted the Brewers on Friday night.
Contreras, Hoerner and Nicholas Castellanos each homered in the first with the wind blowing out as Chicago scored five times — and then kept on rolling — after Pittsburgh jumped on Jon Lester for a 4-0 lead.
Hoerner elevated a low pitch to the center field batter’s eye in his first plate appearance at Wrigley Field. He drove in two more runs with a single in Chicago’s seven-run fifth.
The 22-year-old infielder made his debut with the Cubs on Monday at San Diego after the team announced All-Star shortstop Javier Báez would be out of the season with a hairline fracture in his left thumb.
Castellanos’ 26th homer, a two-run shot, tied his career high and was his 15th in 40 games with Chicago since arriving at the trade deadline from Detroit. He added his 50th double to tie for the major league lead.
Pablo Reyes had a double and triple among three hits, and two RBIs. Kevin Newman had three hits and an RBI for Pittsburgh.
Lester (13-10) got the win despite allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits in five innings. Alec Mills pitched the final three innings for his first save.
Pirates starter Steven Brault (4-5) was tagged for 10 runs on Chicago’s five homers in 2 2/3 innings.
The Cubs returned from a 3-5 trip to open their final regular-season homestand. Following a weekend series with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati comes to Wrigley Field for three games before St. Louis visits for the final four.
Contreras led off the third with his 23rd homer, to the batter’s eye. After the Cubs loaded the bases against Brault, Rizzo lined a 2-1 pitch to right for his fifth career slam and a 10-4 Chicago lead.
The Pirates scored three unearned runs in the fifth, set up when catcher Contreras threw Adam Frazier’s tapper in front of the plate wide of first with two outs.
The Cubs pulled away with seven runs in the fifth when nine batters in a row reached after two were out. Jason Heyward’s pinch-hit double drove in three runs.
Notes
Indians: Cleveland brought up touted reliever James Karinchak for itsr biggest series this season while waiting for All-Star closer Brad Hand.
Cleveland added Karinchak, 23, to the roster Friday before opening a three-game set against AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Karinchak gives manager Terry Francona another late-inning option. Hand was sent back to Cleveland for an MRI on Thursday.
The left-hander has struggled for more than a month, with four of his five blown saves coming since July 12 along with a 5.68 ERA in the second half.
The Indians also recalled outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who has been rehabbing his surgically repaired right shoulder and other injuries.
Yankees: New York manager Aaron Boone said he’s “optimistic”Edwin Encarnación and Gary Sánchez will be able to return before the end of the season, one day after the sluggers were injured in separate games of a doubleheader victory over Detroit.
The news was clearer for New York’s pitching staff. Right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched this season because of shoulder soreness, is expected to make his debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, and left-hander Jordan Montgomery will return from elbow surgery to face Toronto on Sunday, possibly following an opener. Montgomery hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 1, 2018.
Left-hander J.A. Happ had a cortisone injection in his troublesome left biceps on Friday and is expected to pitch against the Angels next week. Happ pitched 4 2/3 innings against the Tigers on Thursday before being replaced by Chad Green. Happ said afterward that he’s been bothered by biceps tendinitis for his past few starts.
It’s been an injury-plagued season for the AL East-leading Yankees, with 30 players making 38 trips to the injured list. That’s the highest total in the major leagues in at least 15 seasons.
Boone said Encarnación suffered a mild internal oblique strain in the first game of New York’s sweep at Detroit Thursday, while Sánchez departed the second game because of a strained left groin.
Sánchez left in the fourth, one inning after he was thrown out in his first stolen base attempt of the season. He has been on the injured list three times in the past two seasons because of groin problems, including a 16-game absence in July and August.
