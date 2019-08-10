TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees 5-4 Saturday, handing New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine-game winning streak.
Gary Sanchez returned from injured list and hit a solo home run for the Yankees and Gio Urshela added a two-run drive.
The Blue Jays trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Bo Bichette drew a one-out walk from Adam Ottavino, Cavan Biggio singled and Guerrero Jr. grounded the ball down the first base line and into foul territory. Right fielder Aaron Judge mishandled the ball against a side wall, and Guerrero slid in safely with his first career triple.
The Yankees had gone ahead on DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly in the top of the inning, but Ottavino (5-4) couldn’t make it stand up. The right-hander allowed a run for the first time in 16 appearances, a streak that dated to July 2 against the Mets.
Jason Adam (1-0) worked 1ß innings for his first major league win and Derek Law got four outs for his third save.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run for the Blue Jays, who have gone deep in 15 consecutive games. It is Toronto’s longest such streak since a 19-game run in 2010.
Blue Jays batters have hit 99 home runs since June 16. Only the Yankees (100) have hit more in that span.
The Yankees have hit multiple home runs in nine straight games, extending their season-best streak. New York lost for the ninth time in 61 games with multiple home runs.
Sanchez started in the cleanup spot after missing 16 games because of a strained left groin. He struck out swinging on three pitches against right-hander Wilmer Font in his first at-bat, then provided the first hit of the game with a one-out homer off righty Jacob Waguespack in the fourth. It was Sanchez’s 25th home run of the season and his first since July 4.
Toronto got its first hit, and its first runs, in the fourth. Hernandez, who homered twice Friday, greeted righty Chance Adam with a three-run drive into the second deck, his 18th.
Urshela tied it at 3 with a homer into the center field party deck in the sixth, his 17th.
Giants 3, Phillies 1: Jeff Samardzija pitched eight stellar innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar each homered, and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.
Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none. He retired 20 straight after giving up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson with two outs in the first inning. Samardzija’s streak ended with Cesar Hernandez’s one-out single in the eighth.
The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.49 ERA over his past four starts.
Vince Velasquez (4-7) gave up three runs in five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.
Pillar homered leading off the fifth off Velasquez to give San Francisco a 3-1 lead. Pillar golfed an 0-2 slider below his knees for his 15th homer.
The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Longoria’s two run homer to left off Velasquez in the second. His 14th homer came on a hanging slider.
Longoria’s homer was his first since July 13. The three-time All-Star missed 19 games with left foot Plantar Fasciitis.
Dickerson’s seventh home run was Samardzija’s only mistake on the day — a 90-mph fastball he left over the middle of the plate.
Angels 12, Red Sox 4: Mike Trout hit the first home run of his career at Fenway Park and Los Angeles snapped an eight-game losing streak with a rout of Boston.
Justin Upton (Chesapeake) added a three-run homer in the first inning.
With his 428-foot drive over the Green Monster in the sixth inning, Trout has now homered in every American League ballpark. He had played 21 games in Boston without connecting.
Trout was replaced in the seventh, having been hit in his shoulder by a pitcher earlier in the game.
The Angels added seven runs in a sloppy seventh inning by Boston in which it issued two walks, hit two batters and gave up four singles. The Red Sox also had an error and a passed ball.
The loss denied Boston its first three-game win streak since it won three straight games against the Yankees last month and was a setback to the Red Sox’s recent resurgence.
Taylor Cole (2-3) pitched 1ª innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.
Rick Porcello (10-9) took the loss, giving up both home runs. He lasted five innings, allowing five earned runs off five hits, walking one and striking out four.
