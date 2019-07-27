TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 on Saturday.
Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back to back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit.
For Hernandez, it was his fifth career multihomer game, while Drury’s was his first.
Former Old Dominion standout Daniel Hudson (6-2) worked one inning for the win.
Cavan Biggio also hit a solo home run as the Blue Jays snapped a five-game streak in which they’d failed to score more than three runs. They won for the second time in eight meetings with the Rays.
With Tampa Bay leading 9-5 to begin the ninth, Rays right-hander Oliver Drake allowed the first two batters to reach base, then gave up Guerrero’s 10th homer.
Left-hander Adam Kolarek came on and struck out Biggio. Lefty Colin Poche replaced Kolarek and struck out Danny Jansen, but Drury hit a first-pitch homer to tie it at 9.
Right-hander Andrew Kittredge started for the Rays and worked a season-high three innings, allowing two runs and five hits. It was Kittredge’s longest outing since a 3ß-inning stint against Boston on March 31, 2018.
Making his second start since returning from an elbow injury, Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki allowed six runs and eight hits in two innings. Borucki’s ERA rose from 3.86 to 10.80.
Travis d’Arnaud and Willy Adames each hit three-run home runs in a six-run second but the Rays couldn’t hold on.
D’Arnaud went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 17 games this month — both are Rays records by a catcher in any calendar month.
Mariners 8, Tigers 1: Ryan Court drove in three runs in his first big league start, rookie Austin Nola also had three RBIs and Seattle beat visiting Detroit.
The Mariners have their longest winning streak since April. The Tigers lost their fifth in a row and fell 40 games below .500 — at 30-70, they’ve been held to one or fewer runs 22 times this season.
Nola hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning and Court, who lined out as a pinch-hitter a day earlier in his debut, had an RBI single for his first hit and a 3-1 lead.
Nola added an RBI double in the four-run seventh inning and Court matched him with a two-run, ground-rule double to make it 8-1.
The Mariners started three rookies in the game with Dylan Moore at shortstop. Court, who played right field and first base, is the 58th player to suit up for the Mariners and the 13th rookie to make his debut with Seattle this year.
Omar Narvaez had four hits for Seattle and Tim Beckham doubled twice, singled and scored two runs.
Marco Gonzales (12-8) is 7-2 in his last nine starts since June 7. He’s given up more than three runs just once in that stretch. He scattered six hits over seven innings.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) struck out nine, but only made it through 4ß innings after giving up eight hits and four runs.
