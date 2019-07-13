CHICAGO — Jon Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Saturday.
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras’ three-run homer and Lester’s two-run single off the left-field wall were the big hits in the Cubs’ seven-run first inning.
The 35-year-old left-hander connected for his third career home run — all with the Cubs at Wrigley Field — for the NL Central leaders.
Lester (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked none in 6 2/3 innings.
Addison Russell drove in two runs as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.
Starling Marte hit a pair of solo shots to give him three homers in two days in Chicago. Jung Ho Kang launched a long solo homer.
Chicago sent 12 batters to the plate in the first and chased Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles (5-6) after only two outs.
Anthony Rizzo beat a shift with a dribbling RBI single to left to start the scoring before Contreras hit his 19th homer to the basket in right-center. After Lester drove in two more, Javier Baez added an RBI double.
Lyles yielded seven runs on four hits and four walks before being replaced by Chris Stratton.
Lester’s homer to left made it 8-0 in the third. Russell singled in two runs in the fourth to open it to 10-0.
Kang homered in the fifth and Marte connected in the sixth.
Lester was replaced by Brandon Kintzler in the seventh after the Pirates stroked three singles to made it 10-3. Marte homered again in the eighth off Randy Rosario.
Orioles 2, Rays 1: Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to back a surprisingly effective performance by Baltimore’s pitching staff, and the Orioles beat visiting Tampa Bay in the opener of a split doubleheader.
One night after surrendering 16 runs to the Rays, Baltimore permitted only three hits — all in the third inning. The Orioles came in with a major league-high 5.69 ERA and the worst record in the big leagues.
Picked up on waivers from Oakland on July 6, Aaron Brooks started for Baltimore and was followed by Jimmy Yacabonis with two outs in the third. Shawn Armstrong started the sixth and Richard Bleier (1-0) worked the seventh before issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth.
Mychal Givens came in and did not allow a base runner in securing his seventh save.
After Mike Zunino greeted Yacabonis with a homer in the third, the Rays held the lead until Anthony Santander singled to open the seventh and Wilkerson connected on a 2-2 pitch from Colin Poche (2-2).
Added from Triple-A Durham as the 26th man for the doubleheader, Tampa Bay starter Brendan McKay allowed three singles over five shutout innings and struck out seven. It was the third career start for the lefty, the second in which he did not give up allow a run.
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1: Toronto center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays earned a road win over New York.
The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge’s fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury’s glove.
With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save while Voit went 0 for 3 with two walks after being activated from the injured list.
Joe Biagini (3-1) got one out, allowing a hit and walk, and picked up the win. Toronto starter Clayton Richard left after two innings with left lat tightness, and five relievers followed.
Grichuk’s bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5). Adam Ottavino relieved and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a double steal set up Grichuk’s hit.
Biagini relieved with two outs in the fifth, and a single by Judge and a walk to Voit loaded the bases. Gary Sanchez hit a liner up the middle and Grichuk rushed in to make a diving catch.
The Blue Jays got eight hits.
Happ, plagued by the home run in his first full season with Yankees, didn’t allow a ball to leave the park for the second straight start.
The Yankees have now scored in 172 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the majors since 1900. They were last shut out on June 30, 2018, in a game in which Boston’s Chris Sale pitched one-hit ball for seven innings.
The modern record is 308 in 1931-33 by the Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
Athletics 13, White Sox 2: Franklin Barreto hit a three-run home run to cap a seven-run first inning, and Oakland routed visiting Chicago.
Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A’s, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.
Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.
Semien and Chapman started Oakland’s early barrage with back-to-back doubles off Dylan Covey (1-5). After Matt Olson and Khris Davis walked, Grossman’s two-run single made it 3-0.
Chris Herrmann added an RBI single to chase Covey before Barreto homered off former A’s reliever Ross Detwiler.
Five of Barreto’s nine career home runs have come against the White Sox. His three-run drive extended the A’s season-high streak to 14 games with at least one home run.
Covey couldn’t overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. The right-hander allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.
