WASHINGTON — Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and the New York Mets shrugged off a challenging travel turnaround to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Monday.
New York, which entered the day four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild card spot, played a holiday afternoon game about 15 hours after falling at Philadelphia on Sunday night.
The loss ended Washington’s four-game winning streak and kept the Nationals from moving 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.
Syndergaard (10-7) allowed a leadoff single to Trea Turner, then retired the next 16 batters in his first start since yielding a career-high 10 runs against the Cubs on Wednesday. It was Syndergaard’s third 10-strikeout performance of the season and the 17th of his career.
McNeil was mired in a career-worst 0-for-15 slump before sending Joe Ross’ two-out sinker into the seats in right-center field in the fourth inning. That ignited a five-run rally.
Astros 3, Brewers 2: George Springer’s home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston to a road win over Milwaukee.
The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.
With Houston leading 2-1, Yelich led off the ninth with his 43rd home run of the season, a solo shot on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Roberto Osuna (4-3).
Osuna later committed a throwing error that left runners at first and second. But he escaped with an inning-ending strikeout of pinch-hitter Travis Shaw.
Rangers 7, Yankees 0: Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees, helping visiting Texas beat New York.
The Yankees had the second longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900 behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931 to 1933. New York was previously shut out June 30, 2018, by Chris Sale and the Red Sox.
Jose Trevino, Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo homered to back Minor (12-8), who allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five, walked one and threw 111 pitches before being pulled with two on in the eighth.
Cardinals 3, Giants 1: Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead St. Louis to a home win over San Francisco.
Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who stretched their lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central 3½ games.
Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco.
Cubs 5, Mariners 1: Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and Chicago snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as it rallied for a home victory over Seattle.
Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago.
Phillies 7, Reds 1: Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as visiting Philadelphia overpowered Cincinnati.
Harper extended his hitting and scoring streaks to 10 games with a liner into the right-field seats in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta. Hoskins followed two pitches later with his second homer of the game.
Diamondbacks 14, Padres 7: Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra and Arizona beat San Diego in Phoenix.
Rojas also doubled and singled twice and Ketel Marte drove in four runs for the Diamondbacks.
Braves 6, Blue Jays 3: Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as Atlanta defeated visiting Toronto.
The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.
Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox, 78, made his first return to SunTrust Park since suffering a stroke on April 3. He sat in a private box to watch both teams he once managed.
Rays 5, Orioles 4: Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game, beating Baltimore in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Rays (81-58) held their narrow lead atop the AL wild card race.
Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo drove in two of the runs with a two-out double, marking his first RBIs since Aug. 15, 2018. Trumbo was playing for the first time this season after being out with a knee injury.
Twins 4, Tigers 3: Max Kepler’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota to a road win over Detroit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.