WASHINGTON — Brian Dozier hopped a dugout piggyback ride to celebrate his 17th home run and Juan Soto hit a second-deck shot for his 25th as both returned to the lineup, Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Tuesday night.
Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, Jose Iglesias, delivered an RBI single. Still, Ross now is responsible for the most consecutive innings without a run by a Nationals pitcher this season — and that’s on a staff that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.
With closer Sean Doolittle (Virginia) coming off five appearances in seven games — he mentioned feeling tired after Monday’s save — Daniel Hudson got the last four outs, striking out Tucker Barnhart with men on the corners to end it as rain fell. It was Hudson’s third save of 2019 and first since joining Washington from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal.
Washington won its third game in a row with the mix of starting pitching and power hitting that let it surge from a 19-31 start to the lead in the NL wild card standings.
One hallmark of the turnaround has been the dance moves after home runs that midseason acquisition Gerardo Parra ushered in, and Dozier took it to a new level by leaping onto the back of batting practice pitcher Ali Modami for a trip through the dugout in the fourth.
His shot to left off a knuckle curve made it 3-0 and came two batters after Soto drove a fastball an estimated 409 feet to right. Soto sat out Monday with a sprained right ankle; Dozier missed two starts while sick.
Yankees 8, Orioles 3: Domingo German pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and New York beat Baltimore, running its winning streak over the visiting Orioles to 15 games.
German allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.
DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double on the third anniversary of his major league debut in New York’s four-run fourth.
Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sanchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.
Meanwhile, German (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curves. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curve.
The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954. They improved to 16-2 against Baltimore with one game left, won for the 13th time in 15 games overall and moved a season-high 39 games over .500 at 80-41.
LeMahieu hit his seventh career leadoff homer and fifth this season when he clobbered a fastball from John Means (8-8) and sent it into the left-center field bleachers. The 446-foot blast was New York’s 60th against Baltimore. The Orioles have allowed an AL-record 249 homers, nine short of the record set by Cincinnati in 2016.
Astros 6, White Sox 2: Zack Greinke tossed six solid innings in his second start with the Astros, George Springer and Jose Altuve hit solo home runs and visiting Houston topped Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.
Springer connected on the first pitch of the day as the AL West-leading Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games. He also threw out a runner at the plate from right field.
Greinke (12-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in winning for the second time since Houston acquired him from Arizona in a deal at the trade deadline. The 35-year-old righty struck out six, walked two and hit a batter in a 102-pitch outing that was sharper than his Astros debut last week when he allowed five runs in six innings to Colorado.
Will Harris, Ryan Pressly and Collin McHugh each followed Greinke with a perfect inning.
Robinson Chirinos drove in two runs late with a pair of singles.
Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu drove in runs with doubles as Chicago came back to tie it from an early 2-0 deficit.
The Astros took the lead for good in the sixth when Yordan Alvarez scored an unearned run on the first of three passed balls charged to Welington Castillo.
Alvarez raced home from third to break a 2-all tie when Castillo couldn’t handle Dylan Cease’s shoulder high pitch to Aledmys Diaz.
Castillo recovered the ball and threw to Cease covering the plate, but Alvarez narrowly beat the tag on a play that withstood video review.
