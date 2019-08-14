WASHINGTON — Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and the Washington Nationals tacked on another six runs in the next inning of what became a 17-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, completing a three-game series sweep.
This marked the first time since the Nationals moved from Montreal in 2005 that every member of the team’s lineup scored in a single inning. The NL wild card leaders broke loose against Trevor Bauer for their biggest inning of the season; they scored 11 in an inning at Colorado in 2017.
The sixth Wednesday wasn’t too shabby, either, as Washington batted around again.By the time that inning was done, the club’s eight position players each had scored twice and the score was 17-4.
Brewers 6, Twins 5: Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat visiting Minnesota.
The Brewers trailed 5-3 when Grisham, batting leadoff in his 11th game in the majors, blasted a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands. Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and Hernan Perez singled before Grisham went deep.
Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Matt Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out and earned his fourth save.
Phillies 11, Cubs 1: J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and Philadelphia thrashed visiting Chicago, ruining Cole Hamels’ return home.
Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP, was roughed up in his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to Texas in July 2015. Hamels (6-4) gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.
Red Sox 5, Indians 1: Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his hit streak to eight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts connected twice to lead Boston to a road victory over Cleveland.
Devers went 6 for 6 with four doubles Tuesday night in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning win. A day later, he singled in the first inning and hit a solo home run in the third before being retired on a comebacker in the fifth.
The MLB record for consecutive hits is 12, last accomplished by Detroit’s Walt Dropo in 1952. Pinky Higgins got 12 straight for the Red Sox in 1938.
Athletics 9, Giants 5: Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland’s bullpen, and the visiting Athletics held on to beat visiting San Francisco.
Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings and singled twice. Robbie Grossman also went deep and made a sliding catch in left, and Matt Olson added a two-run double to help the A’s earn a split of the two-game series between Bay Area rivals.
White Sox 13, Astros 9: James McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Chicago outlasted visiting Houston to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
Rookie Eloy Jimenez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox. Following a doubleheader split on Tuesday, Chicago (54-65) took two of three games from the Astros in a little over 24 hours and finished 4-3 against them this year.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 1: Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Los Angeles earned a road win over Miami. Kershaw (12-2) allowed two hits and retired the first 14 Miami batters before Harold Ramirez’s two-out single to right in the fifth.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Colorado a victory over Arizona in Denver.
Yankees 6, Orioles 5: Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and New York beat visiting Baltimore for the 16th straight time this season. The Yankees went 17-2 against the Orioles, their most wins versus any opponent in a season since going 17-5 over the Kansas City Athletics in 1959.
Padres 7, Rays 2: Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as San Diego beat visiting Tampa Bay for the first time in more than nine years. Quantrill (6-3) gave up a two-run homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning, but little else before leaving with one out in the sixth. He allowed three hits and walked one, striking out six.
Cardinals 6, Royals 0: Cardinals rookie Dakota Hudson tossed six innings of five-hit ball, and St. Louis went on to claim a road win over Kansas City for a two-game sweep.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3: Kolby Allard pitched 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time with Texas, Elvis Andrus had four hits and two RBIs and the visiting Rangers beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Tigers 3, Mariners 2: Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning and Detroit held on to beat visiting Seattle.
