ATLANTA — With All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. banished for his lack of hustle, Rafael Ortega stepped up with a sixth-inning grand slam to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Acuna was pulled before the fifth inning after failing to run out a drive off the right field wall in the third. The ball bounced off the wall for a long single. Acuna, 21, likely would have had an easy double if he had hustled from home plate.
Manager Brian Snitker followed Acuna into the tunnel for an apparent conversation during the fourth inning before Adam Duvall entered the game in left field in the fifth, with Ortega moving from left to center field.
The move by Snitker came in a high-spotlight game — a 2018 playoff rematch and the decisive game of a three-game series between the teams with the National League’s best records.
Acuna is hitting .296 with 35 home runs and 85 RBIs, and leads the NL with 29 stolen bases and 104 runs scored.
Ortega, recalled from the minors on Tuesday, made the most of only his second start with the Braves with his first career grand slam off Dustin May.
May (1-2) couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead. May walked Brian McCann, gave up a single to Matt Joyce and hit Adeiny Hechavarria with a pitch to load the bases before giving up Ortega’s homer into the Braves’ bullpen.
Indians 8, Yankees 4: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in five shutout innings, Mike Freeman had three extra-base hits and visiting Cleveland tamed New York for a four-game split between AL pennant contenders.
A day after manager Aaron Boone and two other Yankees were ejected for again ranting against umpires, it was a relatively quiet afternoon. Miffed by a strike three call against rookie Mike Ford, Boone threw his hands up and walked down the dugout steps without saying a word.
Freeman hit a three-run homer and a pair of doubles, Oscar Mercado homered and drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor also connected for Cleveland.
Clevinger (8-2), who won his seventh straight decision, limited New York to three hits and walked two.
After giving up a pair of singles with one out in the third inning, the righty struck out Gary Sanchez to end the threat and then retired the next six hitters he faced over his last two innings.
Astros 4, Athletics 1: Zack Greinke threw seven smooth innings for his 200th win, pitching first-place Houston to a road win over Oakland to avoid a four-game sweep.
Alex Bregman had a go-ahead, three-run homer among his four hits to back Greinke, who won his third straight start since joining the Astros from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the July 31 trade deadline.
Greinke (13-4) went nine up, nine down on 25 pitches to start the game before allowing Marcus Semien’s 21st homer — two days after Semien doubled to break up a perfect game bid by Justin Verlander.
Greinke allowed four hits and one run with three walks and six strikeouts. He became the 115th pitcher in major league history to reach 200 career wins, and the second in Houston’s rotation along with Verlander.
Cardinals 5, Reds 4: Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Tommy Edman added a solo shot among his three hits and visiting St. Louis held off Cincinnati to split their four-game series.
Jack Flaherty’s scoreless streak was snapped at 23 innings, but he allowed only one run in five frames as St. Louis stayed in first place in the NL Central, just ahead of the Chicago Cubs.
Carlos Martinez gave up three straight hits and two runs to open the ninth but hung on for his 14th save, striking out Eugenio Suarez to end it.
Reds rookie Aristides Aquino went 0 for 2 with two walks after hitting 10 home runs in his previous 11 games.
Padres 3, Phillies 2: Austin Hedges had four hits, including a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, and Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings to lead San Diego to a road victory over Philadelphia.
Luis Urias also went deep for the Padres, who had lost seven consecutive rubber games before taking two of three in Philadelphia.
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left after the fifth inning because of dehydration.
Cubs 7, Pirates 1: Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and Chicago beat Pittsburgh in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa..
Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward also connected as Chicago earned its second straight win.
Mets 11, Royals 5: Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by New York in its road victory over Kansas City.
Michael Conforto hit a long homer in the first inning and drove in four runs. Amed Rosario put the Mets ahead 6-4 with a two-run single in the seventh, and Alonso went deep in the ninth on an 0-2 pitch. He snapped a tie with Cody Bellinger, who launched 39 long balls for the Dodgers in 2017 on the way to winning rookie of the year honors.
Diamondbacks 6, Giants 1: Wilmer Flores and David Peralta homered, Merrill Kelly held San Francisco to one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Arizona avoided a four-game series sweep with a victory in Phoenix.
Kelly (9-12) struck out five and allowed six hits in his first home win since June 2.
Rockies 7, Marlins 6: Garrett Hampson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Colorado rallied to beat Miami, completing a three-game sweep in Denver.
Nolan Arenado homered twice for Colorado, which has won four straight and swept a series for the first time since June 18-20.
Twins 6, Rangers 3: Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, helping Minnesota to its first four-game sweep of Texas with a road victory.
By finishing its first four-game sweep since the end of last season, Minnesota maintained a 2½-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.
Angels 9, White Sox 2: Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead Los Angeles to a home victory over Chicago.
Red Sox 13, Orioles 7: Rafael Devers went 4 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs, and Boston rallied from an early six-run deficit for a home victory that completed a three-game sweep of Baltimore.
Rays 5, Tigers 4: Ji-Man Choi’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth completed a rally from a late three-run deficit and gave Tampa Bay a victory over visiting Detroit.
Mariners 7, Blue Jays 0: Yusei Kikuchi pitched his first shutout in the major leagues, throwing a two-hitter that led Seattle to a road win over Toronto.
Kikuchi (5-8) struck out eight, walked one and retired the final 14 batters in his first win since beating Baltimore on June 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.