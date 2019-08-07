SAN FRANCISCO — Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer against his former team, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.
Parra broke camp with the Giants but was designated for assignment on May 3. His seventh homer came in the third inning off Shaun Anderson (3-4) and made it 4-0.
Ross (2-3), who grew up across the San Francisco Bay and played high school ball in Oakland, struck out five and walked two in his third start of the season.
The Giants have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. They scored in the ninth on Brandon Crawford’s RBI double off Daniel Hudson after Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero combined for two scoreless innings.
Cubs 10, Athletics 1: Ian Happ hit his second career grand slam, Jose Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings to win his sixth straight decision and Chicago ripped visiting Oakland.
Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Baez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs as the Cubs responded with a rout after Oakland pounded them 11-4 on Tuesday night. NL Central-leading Chicago took two of three from the A’s and won its fifth in six games.
Baez was replaced at shortstop by David Bote in the eighth after fouling a pitch of his left leg in the seventh. Last year’s NL MVP runner-up, Baez is batting .478 (11 for 23) with nine RBIs in a six-game hitting streak.
Quintana (10-7) allowed one run, struck out seven and walked one.
Dodgers 2, Cardinals 1: Russell Martin drove a two-run, two-out single up the middle for the Dodgers’ 10th walk-off win of the season, and Los Angeles swept St. Louis with a home victory.
Martin delivered after a frustrating offensive day for the Dodgers, who have won five straight. Los Angeles couldn’t score during seven brilliant innings of four-hit ball by Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in his hometown ballpark, but the Dodgers still came through against St. Louis’ bullpen.
Andrew Miller hit Corey Seager with a pitch with one out in the ninth, and Carlos Martinez (2-2) gave up pinch-hitter Will Smith’s single. After Martinez threw a wild pitch to move up both runners, Martin bounced a two-strike single through the middle, and Smith slid home with the winning run.
Indians 2-5, Rangers 0-1: Jose Ramirez homered again, Cleveland’s bullpen combined on a four-hitter and the Indians beat visiting Texas to sweep a doubleheader.
Ramirez’s two-run homer helped the Indians win the opener 2-0.
He connected in the second inning of the second game off Lance Lynn (14-7), Franmil Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Carlos Santana, Yasiel Puig and Jason Kipnis drove in runs in the eighth as the Indians improved to 39-16 since June 4 — baseball’s best mark over two months.
Indians manager Terry Francona turned to his relievers in the second game and the reliable group came through with A.J. Cole (3-1) — Cleveland’s third pitcher — getting the win by working 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Nick Wittgren got the final five outs for his third save.
Astros 14, Rockies 3: Yuli Gurriel drove in a team record-tying eight runs, Gerrit Cole won his 10th straight decision and Houston routed visiting Colorado for its sixth victory in a row.
A day after homering twice with three RBIs, Gurriel again teed off for the AL West leaders. He hit a three-run homer in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third, a three-run double in the fourth and an RBI grounder in the sixth. He tied Houston’s RBI record set by J.R. Towles in 2007 against St. Louis. Gurriel, who leads the Astros with 80 RBIs, surpassed the seven RBIs he had last season against the Angels and tied the major league record for most RBIs by a player born in Cuba.
Cole (14-5) struck out 10 in six innings. Undefeated in his last 14 starts, he allowed three hits and two runs to make Houston’s starters 16-1 in their last 19 starts.
This is the longest winning streak of Cole’s career and is the best active streak in the majors. Cole, who hasn’t lost since May 22, leads the majors with 226 strikeouts and his 2.87 ERA ranks third in the AL.
Mets 7, Marlins 2: Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots and New York beat visiting Miami to complete a four-game sweep. The Mets took another early lead and posted their sixth straight victory, winning for the 13th time in 14 games.
Blue Jays 4, Rays 3: Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally to beat the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette, 21, set a team record with a double in eight straight games, breaking the mark of seven set by Carlos Delgado in 2000.
White Sox 8, Tigers 1: Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, and Chicago claimed a road win over Detroit. Nova (7-9) allowed five hits, walked three and struck out one as he picked up his third win in four starts.
Mariners 3, Padres 2: Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth inning and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play, and Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak with a home victory over San Diego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.