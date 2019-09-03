NEW YORK — James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as the New York Yankees routed the Texas Rangers 10-1 Tuesday night.
Gary Sanchez hit two home runs, Edwin Encarnacion added a two-run drive in his return from the injured list, and Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner also connected. The five homers came a day after Mike Minor and the Texas bullpen ended New York’s streak of 220 games without being shut out.
Paxton (12-6) pitched quickly and began with 4 2/3 hitless innings. The left-hander gave up his only hit when Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to right field.
Paxton walked one, mixing an effective fastball with a sharp curve he threw 27 times in his 95 pitches. The lefty matched the longest winning streak of his career and his season-high strikeout total.
Sanchez homered in the first and sixth innings as the Yankees won for the seventh time in nine games. The catcher broke his career high with 34 homers and recorded his 14th career multihomer game.
The Yankees became the fifth team in major league history to hit at least 260 homers in a season. New York is six behind its franchise record set last season.
Phillies 6, Reds 2: Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly, and Philadelphia won its third in a row in a road decision over Cincinnati Reds.
Harper’s fifth-inning single made him the first Phillie since Ryan Howard in 2011 to have 30 homers and 100 RBIs in the same season. Harper hit his 30th homer in the series opener, a 7-1 Phillies win on Monday. The last Phillies outfielder to have 30 homers and 100 RBIs in a season was Pat Burrell in 2005.
Harper’s single also gave him an 11-game hitting streak.
Left-hander Amir Garrett (4-2) walked a pair of batters and gave up Cesar Hernandez’s RBI single that put the Phillies ahead to stay. sacrifice fly.
Rays 2-2, Orioles 4-0: Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked Baltimore in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Rays, who began the day with a slight lead atop the AL wild card race, saw their five-game winning streak end with a loss in the opener.
The first game of the twin bill was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but was moved up in advance as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.
This was only the third doubleheader in the Rays’ 22 seasons at Tropicana Field. They split against Detroit in 2004 in a game rescheduled by Hurricane Frances and they split against Oakland in a regularly scheduled doubleheader in 2017.
Diego Castillo (3-8), the third pitcher in a bullpen day, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings.
Meadows hit his 26th homer, a solo shot in the fourth. The Rays went up 2-0 in the seventh when Ji-Man Choi’s hit to right bounced over Anthony Santander’s head for a triple.
On his slide, Choi was hit in the face by third baseman Rio Ruiz’s glove. Choi left the game but was seen high-flying teammates in the dugout.
Avisail Garcia added an RBI single off Gabriel Ynoa (1-8), who gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Base-running mistakes cost the Orioles in the third inning.
Chris Davis started the inning with a single and wound up at second when Meadows in left field misplayed the ball.
Richie Martin then put down a bunt that third baseman Joey Wendle fielded and made an off-the-mark throw to first that ended up in the right-field bullpen that allowed Davis to score. But Martin was called out for interference for running inside the baseline and Davis was sent back to second.
Jonathan Villar followed with a double to deep center but was tagged out in a rundown between second and third after Davis was given a stop by third base coach Jose David Flores after rounding the base.
In the opener, Ruiz and Anthony Santander homered and Mark Trumbo drove in a run with a pinch-hit double.
Ty Blach (1-2) went five innings in his fourth start for Baltimore.
Ruiz’s ninth home run came in the fifth off Rays starter Trevor Richards, driving in Baltimore’s first two runs and tying it at 2.
Notes
Cubs: Chicago scratched All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant for Tuesday night’s game against Seattle because of right knee soreness. Bryant was replaced by Ian Happ. Knee trouble has been a recurring issue for Bryant for much of the summer.
Mets: New York activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list after he missed nearly a month with a torn left hamstring.
Cano wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.