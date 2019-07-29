NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation on Monday.
Left-hander Jason Vargas was acquired from the New York Mets for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.
Vargas, 36, is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.
Vargas could start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox on normal four days’ rest. Zach Eflin, who is scheduled to pitch that night, has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts.
The Phillies were off Monday after losing two of three to the NL East-leading Braves and falling 7½ games behind. But they’re only one game back second the second NL wild card heading into a three-game series against San Francisco starting Tuesday.
Elsewhere
Dodgers: Los Angeles traded left-hander Zac Rosscup to St. Louis for cash.
The Dodgers also put Enrique Hernandez on the injured list with a sprained left hand.
Rosscup (2-0, 5.00 ERA) is headed to his fourth team this season.
Brewers: Jordan Lyles is heading back to Milwaukee.
Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old right-hander from Pittsburgh for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.
Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central.
Lyles was scheduled to start for Pittsburgh on Monday night against Cincinnati and was replaced by Alex McRae (0-2, 7.71).
Astros: Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s two-game suspension for his home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7 has been upheld by Major League Baseball.
Marisnick was suspended on July 11 by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre but appealed the decision to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The commissioner’s office said Monday the hearing took place July 23 and the penalty was upheld.
Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose. Torre said he didn’t believe Marisnick intended to injure Lucroy, but Marisnick’s actions warranted discipline because they violated MLB rules designed to protect catchers.
Blue Jays: Toronto called up top prospect Bo Bichette about two hours before first pitch against the Kansas Royals on Monday night.
Bichette, the son of longtime outfielder Dante Bichette, is the third legacy player to join the Blue Jays’ roster. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio arrived with the club earlier this season.
Bichette was playing shortstop and batting sixth for the series opener in Kansas City.
