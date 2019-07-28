PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
Aaron Nola (9-2) cruised through six scoreless innings before faltering in the seventh when the Braves tagged Philadelphia’s ace right-hander for four runs. He left after surrendering seven hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 6ª innings.
Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Adam Haseley also homered for Philadelphia, which pulled within 6½ games of the NL-East leading Braves.
Ender Inciarte and Johan Camargo homered for Atlanta.
Astros 6, Cardinals 2: George Springer led off the game with a home run, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected and visiting Houston beat St. Louis.
The Astros have won nine of 11, including two of three in this interleague matchup of division leaders.
Paul Goldschmidt’s team record-tying streak of six games with a home run ended for St. Louis. He singled in five at-bats.
Cubs 11, Brewers 4: Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power Chicago to a road win over Milwaukee, averting a three-game sweep in a matchup of NL Central contenders.
Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season. The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.
Athletics 6, Rangers 5: Marcus Semien homered and scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning as Oakland defeated visiting Texas. Texas led 5-4 in the ninth with Jose Leclerc (1-3) pitching for a third straight day, seeking his sixth save. His blown save was his third.
Twins 11, White Sox 1: Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer in Minnesota’s five-run first inning, and the Twins pounded Dylan Covey and Chicago for a road win that strengthened their hold on the AL Central. Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Max Kepler also connected as Minnesota ran its major league-leading total to 205 home runs. The Twins went deep 11 times while taking three of four in the series and moved two games ahead of second-place Cleveland.
Rays 10, Blue Jays 9: Joey Wendle drove in the tiebreaking run with a bases-loaded groundout in the ninth inning and visiting Tampa Bay rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Toronto.
Ji-Man Choi and Guillermo Heredia each hit two-run home runs and Willy Adames added a game-tying solo shot in the eighth for the Rays.
Reds 3, Rockies 2: Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and Cincinnati claimed a home win over Colorado. Barnhart drove in Josh VanMeter from second base with a grounder up the middle off Jake McGee (0-2).
Giants 7, Padres 6: Madison Bumgarner won his final start before the trade deadline and rookie Mike Yastrzemski had four hits, two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run to lead San Francisco to a road victory over San Diego.
Bumgarner (6-7) had been considered a prime trade target but the Giants could be inclined to keep the ace left-hander after they’ve won 19 of 24 games to jump into the wild card race.
Angels 5, Orioles 4: Former UVA standout Matt Thaiss hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Los Angeles a home victory over Baltimore. Albert Pujols hit his 650th homer and the Angels avoided being swept at home in a four-game series by Baltimore for the first time.
Mariners 3, Tigers 2: J.P. Crawford hit a game-winning RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning and Seattle extended its winning streak to five games with a home victory over Detroit.
Mets 8, Pirates 7: Michael Conforto sparked New York’s offense with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning against Chris Archer, and the Mets held on to beat visiting Pittsburgh to match their longest winning streak this season at four games.
Jason Vargas (6-5) won a third straight start for the first time since last August, and the Mets completed a three-game sweep.
Royals 9, Indians 6: In a startling scene, Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game in a road loss to Kansas City.
It was not clear whether Bauer was upset with his performance or that manager Terry Francona was pulling him. An All-Star last year, Bauer (9-8) had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning.
When Francona emerged from the dugout, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and fired the ball over the 410-foot mark.
Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1: Rookie outfielder Harold Ramirez homered, hit a line drive that scored the tiebreaking run and made consecutive catches against the fence to help Miami beat visiting Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.