WASHINGTON — Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon homered, and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Washington has won 22 of 31 home games and improved to 35-15 overall since May 24, the best record in the majors in that span. Colorado has dropped eight of nine and 15 of 18 to slide seven games under .500 for the first time since April 15.
Rendon smacked the first pitch from reliever Carlos Estevez (1-1) for his 21st home run to open the seventh.
Wander Suero (3-5) worked a scoreless seventh, Fernando Rodney escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth and Sean Doolittle (Virginia) closed it out for his 22nd save.
Astros 4, Athletics 2: Jose Altuve and George Springer hit two-run homers to back up another solid start by Justin Verlander (Goochland) and give Houston a home win over Oakland.
Houston bounced back after Tuesday’s 4-3 loss in 11 innings snapped a six-game winning streak and improved to 9-2 against the Athletics this season.
Verlander (13-4) allowed two singles and one run, which was unearned, while striking out 11 in six innings for his third straight win.
Cardinals 14, Pirates 8: Paul DeJong hit a career-high three home runs, including one during a nine-run second inning, and visiting St. Louis walloped Pittsburgh. DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt each hit two-run homers in the second while the Cardinals batted around against starter Jordan Lyles (5-7). St. Louis also had five doubles for a total of eight extra-base hits in the inning, tying a major league record.
Rays 3, Red Sox 2: Charlie Morton struck out 11 over seven innings and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating David Price and visiting Boston in a game that the Red Sox protested. Confusion reigned in the top of the eighth when a series of defensive changes involving reliever Adam Kolarek prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game because of the placement of subs into the Rays’ lineup after the designated hitter was removed.
Indians 4, Blue Jays 0: Shane Bieber pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a double by Eric Sogard in the seventh inning, and visiting Cleveland kept up its surge by beating Toronto. The Indians improved to 14-4 in July. They are 30-12 since June 4, the best record in the majors over that span. Bieber (10-3) struck out 10 and walked one.
Royals 2, Braves 0: Brad Keller thrived in his Georgia homecoming, allowing only four hits in seven innings while adding a second-inning single for his first career RBI, and Kansas City claimed a road win over Julio Teheran and Atlanta. Keller (7-9), a 2013 graduate of Flowery Branch High School north of Atlanta, won his fourth straight decision.
Padres 7, Mets 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits and visiting San Diego beat New York for its third win in 11 games since the All-Star break.
Cubs 4, Giants 1: Javier Baez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and visiting Chicago beat San Francisco after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.
Mariners 5, Rangers 3: Mike Leake outpitched Mike Minor in what could be the final start for each before the upcoming trade deadline, Daniel Vogelbach hit a pair of solo home runs, and Seattle claimed a home win over Texas.
Brewers 5, Reds 4: Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered, and Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single in the fifth inning to lift Milwaukee to a home victory over Cincinnati.
Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2: Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer, Taylor Clarke pitched six effective innings and Arizona beat Baltimore in Phoenix.
Phillies 4, Tigers 0: Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and visiting Philadelphia beat Detroit.
Marlins 2, White Sox 0: Rookie Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first major league win and Cesar Puello hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as visiting Miami won its second straight game, beating Chicago.
Notes
Yankees: All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez went on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after straining his left groin. Sánchez was hurt when he stepped on first base while grounding out in the eighth inning of a 14-12, 10-inning win by the Yankees over Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Phillies: Philadelphia put Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list, less than 24 hours after he made a game-saving throw from left field against Detroit. The Phillies said Miller has a right hip flexor strain. They activated Sean Rodriguez from the injured list.
Cubs: Chicago optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa about two months after he completed a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic-violence policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.