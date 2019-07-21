MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler drove in four runs, including the game-winner to cap a two-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Sunday.
Ehire Adrianza’s third hit of the game was a triple off Liam Hendriks (2-1) that scored Luis Arraez from first base with one out in the ninth. After Hendriks struck out Jason Castro, Kepler lined the first pitch into left-center for his third hit.
Hendriks had picked up saves in each of the last two games and hadn’t allowed an earned run in 20ª innings. Reliever Kohl Stewart (2-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.
Rockies 8, Yankees 4: James Paxton allowed a leadoff home run for the second straight outing when Charlie Blackmon shook out of a slump and started Colorado to a road win over New York that halted a six-game losing streak.
On the second consecutive day with a 94-degree temperature at game time, DJ LaMahieu homered on the first pitch from German Marquez (9-5) in the bottom half. But Marquez rebounded from his worst big league start and cooled the Yankees’ bats after that. Colorado took a 5-1 lead in the third, knocked out Paxton (5-5) in the fourth and ended New York’s five-game winning streak.
Blackmon went 4 for 5, Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and David Dahl added a two-run single in the third, when three runs were unearned because first baseman Luke Voit allowed Tony Wolters’ sacrifice bunt to bounce off his glove for an error.
Astros 5, Rangers 3: Michael Brantley homered twice, Jose Altuve also went deep and Houston beat visiting Texas for its fifth straight victory. Rogelio Armenteros pitched five solid innings in his first major league start, sending Texas to its seventh loss in a row.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4: Tyler Saladino had his first career grand slam, Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Milwaukee beat Arizona in Phoenix.
Saladino broke out of a season-long slump with his first homer of the year, a grand slam off Alex Young in the fourth inning after Milwaukee fell behind 4-0.
Milwaukee All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff allowed four runs before leaving after two pitches in the fourth with a strained left oblique. Woodruff, who is 11-3 with a 3.75 ERA, will be placed on the disabled list.
Phillies 2, Pirates 1: A fan casually walked to home plate and approached Philadelphia hitter Brad Miller for a handshake before being apprehended, and the visiting Phillies later beat Pittsburgh on Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the 11th inning.
Moments after Bryce Harper argued a called third strike and Hoskins spiked his bat after being hit by a pitch, things turned bizarre in the sixth inning at PNC Park.
That’s when a man carrying a cellphone came out of the crowd and strolled toward Miller in the batter’s box. Miller backed away and the man kept walking, leisurely getting near the Phillies’ dugout on the first base side, where he was handcuffed by security personnel and led away.
Padres 5, Cubs 1: Francisco Mejia homered, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs and San Diego avoided a series sweep with a road win over Chicago.
Angels 9, Mariners 3: Albert Pujols and Mike Trout homered, Brian Goodwin connected twice and visiting Los Angeles beat Seattle.
Pujols sliced a second-inning solo drive into the right field seats for his 648th career homer. Pujols, 39, joined home run champ Barry Bonds and Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Frank Robinson as the only players to tally at least 15 homers in each of their first 19 seasons.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 0: Walker Buehler struck out 11 over seven innings and Los Angeles hit a trio of home runs to complete a three-game sweep of visiting Miami. Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock went deep as the Dodgers won for the sixth time in nine games since the All-Star break.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 0: Asher Wojciechowski took an unlikely no-hitter into the seventh inning, Trey Mancini homered twice off Andrew Cashner and Baltimore beat visiting Boston to win its first series from the Red Sox in 11 tries since 2017.
Making his 15th career start, Wojciechowski came in with a 6.49 career ERA and was facing the highest-scoring team in the majors. The 30-year-old responded with the best outing of his life, allowing one hit over 7ß innings and finishing with a career-high 10 strikeouts.
Rafael Devers led off the seventh with a double off the right-field wall to break up Wojciechowski’s bid.
Rays 4, White Sox 2: Blake Snell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, Travis d’Arnaud hit his first grand slam and Tampa Bay stopped its longest losing streak of the year at five games by beating Chicago in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cardinals 3, Reds 1: Yairo Munoz celebrated a rare start with a home run and a triple to help visiting St. Louis beat Cincinnati. Munoz also singled to finish with three of the six hits for the Cardinals. Giants 3, Mets 2: Mike Yastrzemski homered with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give San Francisco a home victory over New York. The Giants hadn’t had a hit since the fourth when Yastrzemski lofted a full-count pitch from Robert Gsellman (1-2) the other way into the left-center stands. Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Fame slugger Carl Yastrzemski.
Indians 5, Royals 4: All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor homered after originally being scheduled to get the day off, Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth and Cleveland beat visiting Kansas City.
Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3: Nicholas Castellanos led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, and Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak with a home victory over Toronto.
