DETROIT — Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Monday to split a four-game series between the teams with the worst records in the major leagues.
After the first series in American League history between teams in 50 or more games under .500, Detroit (45-104) has a 3½-game advantage over Baltimore (49-101) for the top pick in June’s amateur draft, which goes to the club with the lowest winning percentage this season.
Detroit needs to win one of its final six games at Comerica Park to avoid breaking the major league record of 59 home losses, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.
Tyler Alexander (1-3), a 24-year-old left-hander forced into the rotation by a doubleheader last week, got his first big league win. Before a crowd announced at 14,142, he allowed one run and four hits in six innings during his first major league start since Aug. 7.
Joe Jiménez retired the first two batters in the ninth before the Orioles loaded the bases on three singles. Trey Mancini, who hit his third homer of the series in the sixth inning, struck out on three pitches.
John Means (10-11) gave up five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Detroit led 2-0 after its first two batters. Victor Reyes tripled over center fielder Austin Hays’ and Mercer hit the next pitch into the Baltimore bullpen in left-center for his ninth homer. Víctor Reyes made it 4-0 with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth and Dawel Lugo hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Jonathan Villar led off the seventh with a triple off José Cisnero and scored on Hays’ single.
Notes
Nationals: Washington manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure and did not travel with the team for its series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
General manager Mike Rizzo said Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization in Washington.
Martinez, who turns 55 on Sept. 26, experienced chest pains during Washington’s home game Sunday against Atlanta, left in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital.
Bench coach Chip Hale managed the Nats during the absence of Martinez.
Cubs: First baseman Anthony Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain. Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.
Yankees: Retired New York reliever Mariano Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday at a White House ceremony where President Donald Trump commended his record-setting career and philanthropic work. The Baseball Hall of Fame inductee played for the Yankees for 19 seasons.
“For me it’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award … all I did was try to be the best and do the best for America,” said Rivera, a native of Panama who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2015.
Rivera serves as a co-chairman of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.
Rivera played for the Yankees from 1995 through 2013, when he retired as a five-time World Series champion with 13 All-Star Game appearances to his name.
