PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Tuesday night.
After struggling to manage anything off Stephen Strasburg through seven innings, Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Wander Suero (3-7) with nobody out in the eighth when Adam Frazier bunted a single past the mound. Bryan Reynolds tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly before Marte drove a fastball from Daniel Hudson 397 feet to right-center for his 22nd homer of the season.
Strasburg allowed four hits and had six strikeouts in seven innings, and left the game on track for what would have been his career-high 16th win.
Mets 9, Indians 2: Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer moments after an error by Cleveland left fielder Oscar Mercado, and New York Mets rolled from there to a home victory.
J.D. Davis also went deep and Steven Matz (8-7) permitted only one earned run in 6 1/3 inning. New York (65-60) improved to 25-10 since the All-Star break and matched a season best at five games over .500.
Pete Alonso hit a two-run double to cap a four-run seventh that broke it open. Phillies 3, Red Sox 2: Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning and cruising to a road win over Boston.
Three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Boston made it 3-2 on a home run by Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) in the third but managed just four more hits the rest of the game.
Braves 5, Marlins 1: Freddie Freeman homered twice and drove in four runs, Dallas Keuchel kept working out of trouble and Atlanta defeated visiting Miami.
Freeman now has 102 RBIs — the second 100-RBI season of his career. He had 109 in 2013.
Keuchel (4-5) went six innings, limiting the Marlins to Jon Berti’s third-inning homer.
Angels 5, Rangers 1: Mike Trout matched the MLB lead with his career-best 42nd homer, Andrew Heaney had a career-high 14 strikeouts without a walk over eight innings and visiting Los Angeles beat Texas in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
Trout lined a two-run shot into the left-field seats immediately after David Fletcher led off the game with a single off Joe Palumbo (0-2). It was Trout’s 10th homer this year against the Rangers, matching the most by an opponent against them in the same season.
Orioles 4, Royals 1: Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Baltimore ended an eight-game losing streak by beating visiting Kansas City.
Royals reliever Jacob Barnes (1-2) sandwiched a pair of walks around two outs before Alberto hit a 1-1 pitch into the Baltimore bullpen for his eighth home run.
Mariners 7, Rays 4: Tom Murphy hit a tiebreaking homer, his sixth in the last four games, in the sixth inning to lift Seattle to a road win over Tampa Bay. Murphy became the first Mariners catcher to homer in four straight games.
Reds 3, Padres 2: Freddy Galvis hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Aristides Aquino added an RBI single as Cincinnati defeated visiting San Diego. Galvis followed Josh VanMeter’s second hit of the game with an opposite-field drive to left.
