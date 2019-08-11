Astros Orioles Baseball

Baltimore’s Rio Ruiz is doused after hitting a game-winning two-run home run in the ninth inning against the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner hit two of Los Angeles’ four homers, and Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball in the surging Dodgers’ 9-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Turner and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the first inning as the Dodgers finished 8-2 on a 10-game homestand with another dominant performance at Chavez Ravine, where they’re a majors-best 48-16.

Will Smith also hit the seventh homer of his charmed rookie season, doubled and drove in three runs while Los Angeles took an early 8-0 lead in its major league-leading 79th victory.

Ryu (12-2), thee majors’ ERA leader, didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning. He lowered his ERA to 1.45.

Orioles 8, Astros 7: Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to carry Baltimore to a home win over Houston, ending the Astros’ eight-game winning streak.

Houston scored three runs in the top of the ninth to go up 7-5 before the Orioles answered in the bottom half against closer Roberto Osuna (3-3). After Chris Davis hit a sacrifice fly, Chance Sisco was at first base when Ruiz launched a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall.

Baltimore took the lead in the fifth against 2011 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander (Goochland), blew the advantage and then mounted an improbable rally to end a five-game skid.

Houston trailed by two runs in the seventh and 5-4 in the ninth before striking against Mychal Givens. George Springer led off with a single and went to second when Jose Altuve beat out a bunt. Michael Brantley followed with a liner that rolled into the right-field corner. Anthony Santander fumbled with the ball and botched the throw, earning an error while Brantley ended his foray around the bases with a headfirst slide.

Richard Bleier (3-0) finished the inning, but at that point it seemed certain that Houston would secure its 19th win in 22 games.

Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer for the Astros, whose ninth-inning surge enabled Verlander to keep his five-game winning streak intact.

Verlander gave up four runs and a season-high nine hits over five rocky innings. The eight-time All-Star struck out 11 to reach double digits in a fifth consecutive outing but also gave up at least one hit every inning.

Rangers 1, Brewers 0: Mike Minor struck out 11 in eight innings, and visiting Texas beat Jordan Lyles and Milwaukee to avoid a series sweep.

Minor (11-6) allowed four hits and walked one. Jose Leclerc finished the four-hitter for his eighth save, securing Texas’ second win in in six games.

Angels 5, Red Sox 4: Anthony Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading Los Angeles to a road win over Boston for a split of their four-game series. Shohei Ohtani had three hits with a two-run single for Los Angeles.

Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0: Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman combined on a four-hitter, Brett Gardner had an RBI double, and visiting New York beat Toronto to end a two-game skid. Tanaka (8-6) allowed three hits while pitching into the ninth inning, walking none and striking out four.

Cubs 6, Reds 3: Kris Bryant capped Chicago’s four-run seventh with a three-run homer, and the visiting Cubs rallied to beat Cincinnati for a split of their four-game series.

Braves 5, Marlins 4: Atlanta’s bullpen overcame the residue of a punctured fire extinguisher, with four relievers combining to pitch three innings and finish off a road win over Miami.

The win came less than 24 hours after the Braves allowed seven runs in the final three innings of a 7-6 loss. After Sean Newcomb gave up the winning run in the 10th inning, he angrily kicked a metal garbage can, which hit a fire extinguisher, which sent chemical dust spewing down the dugout tunnel and into the clubhouse.

The bullpen nearly made another mess after inheriting a one-run lead in the series finale. Newcomb gave up consecutive walks with two out in the eighth, but Anthony Swarzak retired Jon Berti to end the inning. Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless ninth despite allowing three hits, earning his 18th save in 25 chances.

Cardinals 11, Pirates 9: Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler also homered, and St. Louis beat visiting Pittsburgh.

St. Louis rallied from an 8-4 deficit to sweep the three-game series and move into second place in the NL Central, two games behind the Chicago Cubs.

Josh Bell had two homers and four RBIs for Pittsburgh.

Rays 1, Mariners 0: Ryan Yarbrough came within an out of his first career shutout, Eric Sogard hit a solo homer and visiting Tampa Bay beat Seattle. Yarbrough (11-3) retired his final 14 batters and struck out eight while throwing 8ª innings of three-hit ball, but he was replaced after 99 pitches by Emilio Pagan for the final out. Pagan retired pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez on a grounder for his third save of the series and 12th overall.

Rockies 8, Padres 3: Yonder Alonso hit his 100th career homer during Colorado’s four-run sixth inning and German Marquez pitched eight strong innings for the visiting Rockies, who beat San Diego to snap a five-game losing streak.

Athletics 2, White Sox 0: Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings, Matt Olson homered and Oakland claimed a road win over Chicago.

Royals 10, Tigers 2: Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and visiting Kansas City beat Detroit for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.

