CLEVELAND — Five Minnesota pitchers combined to stop Cleveland’s offense and the Twins widened their lead in the AL Central by defeating the Indians 2-0 in the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader.
The Twins were forced to go with a bullpen game in both ends of the doubleheader after Friday night’s game was postponed by rain in the third inning.
That strategy worked to perfection in the opener of the showdown series, and Minnesota leads Cleveland by 4½ games.
Zack Littell (5-0) relieved starter Devin Smeltzer in the fourth and struck out two in two innings.
Taylor Rogers got the final five outs for his 26th save, but had to work out of trouble in the eighth and ninth.
Rogers relieved Sergio Romo with a runner on in the eighth and gave up a two-out single to Yasiel Puig, but struck out Greg Allen.
The left-hander retired the first batter in the ninth, but was charged with an error when he didn’t pick up Jason Kipnis’ slow roller. Rogers struck out Roberto Pérez and Mike Freeman to end the game.
Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the second off Mike Clevinger (11-3), who had won 10 consecutive decisions. Clevinger struck out 10 in eight innings, but lost for the first time since June 28.
The Twins’ shortstop also cut off Cleveland’s best scoring threat in the third when he speared Carlos Santana’s line drive with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Cubs 14, Pirates 1: Kris Bryant and rookie Nico Hoerner each homered among three hits, and Chicago went deep four times to set a club record with 237 home runs as it pounded visiting Pittsburgh.
Bryant hit a two-run shot in the fourth and had four RBIs. Hoerner’s second homer in two days, a three-run drive in the sixth, broke the Cubs’ previous mark of 235, established in 2004.
Ben Zobrist and Victor Caratini added solo shots as the Cubs used a second straight big day at the plate to strengthen their bid for a fifth straight postseason berth. Chicago has outscored Pittsburgh 31-9 in the first two games of the series and won three straight overall.
Kyle Hendricks (11-9) allowed a run on seven hits in six innings while walking one for his third straight solid outing. He has a 1.52 ERA in the span.
Nicholas Castellanos doubled twice to take over the major league lead with 52 and drove in three runs. Anthony Rizzo had two RBIs and was one of four Chicago batters hit by pitches.
Bryant’s two-run shot to the left-center basket in the fourth inning was his 29th homer this season. It was the 136th of his career, tying him with Ernie Banks for the most by a Cubs player in his first five seasons.
Playing in his sixth game since joining the Cubs on Monday, Hoerner improved his batting average to .417.
James Marvel (0-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings in his second major league start. Kevin Newman had a single, double and triple.
Yankees 13, Blue Jays 3: James Paxton pitched five innings to win his ninth straight start, Brett Gardner homered twice and drove in five runs and New York hit five homers in a road win over Toronto.
Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees, going back to back off right-hander Brock Stewart in the fifth, as the AL East leaders won for the 14th time in 19 games.
Torres connected one inning after slipping while trying to make a throw to first and appearing to hurt his right leg or knee. Torres was checked on the field and stayed in to hit his 37th homer before being replaced by Tyler Wade in the sixth.
DJ LeMahieu had four hits for New York, his AL-leading 58th multihit game of the season. The Yankees had 19 hits, matching their season high for a nine-inning game.
New York failed to homer Friday, snapping a nine-game streak. The Yankees have 20 homers over their past seven games, and have hit multiple home runs in 14 of their past 19. They have an MLB-best 285 home runs this season, which is also a big league record for homers by any team in a year. Minnesota is second with 280.
Mike Ford hit the fifth and final home run Saturday, a two-run blast off Justin Shafer in New York’s four-run ninth.
Paxton (14-6) allowed one run on three hits, becoming the first Yankees pitcher since Mike Mussina to win nine consecutive starts. The left-hander’s 14 wins are also a career best.
Mussina won his final two starts of the 2002 season, then seven straight to begin 2003. The last Yankees pitcher to win nine straight starts in the same season was Ron Guidry, who won 11 in a row in 1979.
Gardner homered off right-hander Jacob Waguespack to begin the fourth, then added a three-run blast off Stewart in the fifth. He has 25 homers, extending his career high. It was the ninth multihomer game of Gardner’s career and his second this season.
