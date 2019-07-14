ARLINGTON, Texas — Justin Verlander followed a two-run first inning with five no-hit innings and Jose Altuve hit Houston’s franchise-record ninth grand slam of the season as the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 12-4 on Sunday.
Verlander (11-4), the former Goochland High and Old Dominion University standout, gave up four hits, all singles, and struck out seven. He retired his last 15 batters following a leadoff walk in the second inning as the Astros salvaged a split of the four-game series after losing the first two games.
Verlander didn’t allow a home run for the first time since June 6. He has given up a major league high 26 homers this season, including 12 in his previous five starts, and said last Monday he was “100 percent” sure the baseballs were juiced this season. The eight-time All-Star remained four shy of his career high for homers allowed in a full season.
Altuve had three hits and scored three times after having four hits in Saturday’s 11-inning win.
The grand slam came in a seven-run seventh inning that also included a home run by Yuli Gurriel.
Indians 4, Twins 3: Carlos Santana hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie and Cleveland avoided a sweep against AL Central-leading Minnesota with a home win.
After the Indians lost the first two matchups, All-Star MVP Shane Bieber helped Cleveland salvage the finale and close within 6½ games of the Twins.
Santana, coming off his first career All-Star appearance, lined an 0-2 pitch from Trevor May (3-2) into the right-field seats for his 21st homer of the season.
Angels 6, Mariners 3: Rookie Matt Thaiss, a former Virginia standout, hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game home sweep of Seattle.
Angels star Mike Trout left the game before the third inning because of right-calf tightness.
Thaiss, the Angels’ first-round pick in 2016, was playing in just his fifth big league game.
Cubs 8, Pirates 3: Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and Chicago beat visiting Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.
The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.
Braves 4, Padres 1: Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and All-Star rookie Mike Soroka (10-1) struck out a career-high nine to win his 10th straight decision for Atlanta in a road win over San Diego for a three-game sweep.
The NL East-leading Braves have won seven of eight.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2: Masahiro Tanaka pitched six strong innings, Gio Urshela drove in two runs, and New York beat visiting Toronto. Tanaka (6-5) allowed two runs, four hits and struck out five without issuing a walk. The righty, who had three no-decisions in his past three starts, won for the first time since tossing a shutout over Tampa Bay on June 17.
Athletics 3, White Sox 2: Chad Pinder scored from first base when White Sox shortstop Jose Rondon made a throwing error trying to start a double play in the ninth inning and Oakland edged visiting Chicago to complete a three-game sweep.
Giants 8, Brewers 3: Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run as visiting San Francisco beat Milwaukee. Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, who took two out of three in the series.
Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 2: Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings, and St. Louis earned a home win over Arizona. Wainwright (6-7), who was scratched from Friday’s start because of back spasms, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Rockies 10, Reds 9: Ryan McMahon singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as Colorado outslugged Cincinnati in Denver. McMahon hit a two-run double as the Rockies scored four times in the first inning. He had an RBI triple in a six-run fifth that made it 10-5.
Mets 6, Marlins 2: Robinson Cano homered for the second consecutive game to help lead New York to a road win over Miami. Cano finished 4 for 5 for his first four-hit game since May 7 at San Diego.
Rays 4, Orioles 1: Tampa Bay took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough, wrecking history in the making and taking some of the edge off its road victory over Baltimore. Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over. Mixing a cut fastball with a sinker and a deceptive change-up, Yarbrough was unhittable — until the ninth.
Tigers 12, Royals 8: Jeimer Candelario hit a bases-clearing double and Gordon Beckham added a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning, and visiting Detroit beat Kansas City.
Notes
Red Sox: Boston placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot a day after he was hit with a line drive by Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.
With Wright being placed on the IL, Boston added right-hander Andrew Cashner to the active roster. The Red Sox acquired Cashner from Baltimore on Saturday for two minor leaguers.
Royals: Kansas City traded Homer Bailey to Oakland for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. Bailey, 33, has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he’s been especially good over his past seven starts, giving the A’s some additional help as they seek a playoff run in the second half.
Angels: In the week since being knocked unconscious in a home plate collision in Houston, Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy has had a shiner and spoke as though plagued by a cold.
He will address one issue Tuesday. He is scheduled to undergo a closed reduction surgery on his broken nose, an injury sustained when he tried to prevent the Astros’ Jake Marisnick from scoring in a tied game July 7. Lucroy also suffered a concussion on the hit, which sent him to a hospital. Lucroy’s recovery could keep him out of the Angels’ lineup for three weeks, manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.