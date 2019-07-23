CHICAGO — White Sox players who toss baseballs to fans before games will have to get creative. Same goes for fans who take selfies with players before the first pitch. And fewer spectators will return home with a souvenir.
But all that seems a small price to pay for a night of enhanced safety.
As promised last month, the Sox have extended protective netting to the foul poles, joining the Nationals as the first two major league teams to do so. Other teams have said they will re-examine the issue after the season.
The netting height ranges from 30 to 45 feet at Guaranteed Rate Field, high enough to shield fans from line drives while still allowing for popups to drop into their hands.
Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez hit a sharp foul into the seats June 10, resulting in a woman being hospitalized. He applauded the move Monday, saying many foul balls are hit “super hard … and now the fans are going to be more safe.”
Two weeks earlier in Houston, the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. hit a screaming line drive that struck a 2-year-old girl, resulting in a fractured skull, according to her family’s attorney.
“Anytime they can prevent injuries in the stands, I think it’s a positive,” Almora said Sunday at Wrigley Field. “I’m excited to see how it works out and how people will enjoy the game and stay healthy.”
Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf intended to extend the netting even before the Almora and Jimenez incidents.
“He understands the game is changing,” Reifert said.
In two key ways: Fans are paying less attention to the game as their phones win out; and the new baseballs are smaller and harder, according to pitchers and Cubs manager Joe Maddon, resulting in more home runs and more dangerous foul balls.
The latest scary incident happened Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor scorched a foul down the right-field line, striking a 3-year-old.
“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was headed to somebody,” he said. “I hit it hard. I got over on the ball. It stinks.
“I encourage every MLB team to put the nets all the way down [to the foul pole]. I know it’s all about the fans’ experience to interact with the players. I completely get that. You want to have that interaction with the players, getting autographs and stuff. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure everybody comes out of the game healthy.”
The NHL added protective netting in 2003 after a 13-year-old fan in Columbus, Ohio, was struck and killed by a deflected slap shot.
“After three minutes,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at the time, “people won’t know it’s there.”
The new netting could play a factor in games. While the area above the dugouts is still considered out of play, the new protection will function as a wall. So if a batted ball lands in fair territory and then bounces off the netting, it is in play. Same for an errant throw.
Sox manager Rick Renteria said he doesn’t believe the netting will detract from the spectators’ experience. “You can clearly see through that netting very, very well,” he said.
Notes
Nationals: Washington ace Max Scherzer is slated to start Thursday against the Colorado after recovering from inflammation under his right shoulder. The 34-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session before Washington’s game against the Rockies on Monday was postponed.
Mariners: Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps. The move came Tuesday, a day after he left after the second inning of a win over Texas. Gordon said he strained the muscle rounding first base.
Manager Scott Servais said an MRI showed the injury will keep Gordon sidelined several weeks.
Rockies: Yonder Alonso was brought up to Colorado Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque. The 32-year-old hit .419 (13 for 31) in nine games for Albuquerque with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs.
Dodgers: Los Angeles plans to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their landmark ballpark.
The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year’s Midsummer Classic along with their latest modernization plans Tuesday for their 57-year-old home, the majors’ third-oldest park. The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences. The plaza will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.
