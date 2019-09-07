BOSTON — J.A. Happ pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Edwin Encarnacion homered and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Saturday.
Happ and four relievers combined on a five-hitter for the AL East leaders.
J.D. Martinez homered off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth. The Red Sox began the day six games behind Oakland for the second AL wild card spot.
Happ (12-8) allowed two hits in 6ß innings, striking out seven and walking one.
After losing 6-1 at Fenway Park on Friday night, the Yankees were aided by a bright midafternoon sun that played tricks with Red Sox fielders on back-to-back doubles in a four-run fourth.
DJ LeMahieu opened the inning with a single off Ryan Weber (2-3), Boston’s third pitcher of the game. Aaron Judge struck out, but Martinez then lost Didi Gregorius’ fly to right field in the sun, the ball flicking off his glove and rolling to the wall.
Gary Sanchez greeted reliever Colten Brewer by lofting a flyball down the right field line. As three Boston fielders — first baseman Mitch Moreland, second baseman Brock Holt and Martinez — converged on the ball, it dropped just inside the line and bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double, scoring LeMahieu and Gregorius.
Martinez, normally Boston’s designated hitter, played the outfield while Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) got a day off.
Encarnacion hit the next pitch for his 32nd home run and 11th with the Yankees for a 4-0 lead.
The Yankees added a run in the ninth when Sanchez was hit a pitch with two outs and Encarnacion followed with an RBI double to deep center field.
The Red Sox used eight pitchers, a day after employing seven in their win.
Diamondbacks 2, Reds 0: Rookie Alex Young struck out 12 in eight innings, Ketel Marte drove in a run and scored another and Arizona extended its playoff surge, beating Cincinnati for its fifth straight victory.
Jimmie Sherfy fanned slugger Eugenio Suarez and rookie sensation Aristides Aquino with runners on first and second to end it.
The Diamondbacks have won 11 of 12 and moved a season-high eight games over .500. They began the day 2½ games behind Chicago for the second NL wild card spot.
Marte has been Arizona’s MVP during the surge. He singled home a run off Luis Castillo (14-6) in the fourth inning, advanced on Eduardo Escobar’s double and scored on Christian Walker’s groundout. In his last five games, Marte is 12 for 20 with two doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBIs.
Overall, Marte has 31 homers and 89 RBIs, both career highs. He also leads the NL in hits and multihit games.
Young (7-3) limited the Reds to infield singles by Jose Iglesias and Curt Casali in his longest appearance. The left-hander walked one and set a career high in strikeouts in his 12th start since he was called up in June.
Andrew Chafin gave up a single and a walk in the ninth. Sherfy completed the combined three-hitter abd got his second major league save.
Marte’s RBI single was one of only three hits off Castillo, who struck out 10 and walked three in 7ª innings. Castillo went over 200 strikeouts in a season for the first time.
