WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Monday because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the second time this season the injury has sidelined the 34-year-old first baseman.
Zimmerman, a former Virginia star, left Sunday’s loss at Atlanta after an infield single in the second inning. Zimmerman missed 53 games between April 27 and June 28 because of the same injury. He is hitting .246 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.
Matt Adams is expected again to play extensively in Zimmerman’s absence. He is hitting .232 with 15 homers and 40 RBIs in 71 games.
Washington also selected the contract of right-hander Michael Blazek from Triple-A Fresno, recalled outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Fresno, optioned right-hander Kyle McGowin to Double-A Harrisburg and transferred right-hander Justin Miller (rotator cuff strain) to the 60-day injured list.
Woodruff could miss six weeks, Counsell says
MILWAUKEE — All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff could miss up to six weeks with a left oblique strain, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
The right-hander allowed four runs in three innings against Arizona on Sunday before exiting after throwing two pitches in the fourth.
He underwent an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Right-handed reliever Burch Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio.
Woodruff (11-3, 3.75 ERA) has been the most effective starter for the Brewers.
Rangers put closer Kelley on injured list
SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers placed closer Shawn Kelley on the 10-day injured list with biceps soreness in his right arm, but manager Chris Woodward said the injury appears far less severe than first believed.
The Rangers selected the contract of reliever Rafael Montero from Triple-A Nashville to take Kelley’s roster spot and designated for assignment outfielder Carlos Tocci to clear a 40-man roster spot.
Kelley left Sunday’s game in Houston in the bottom of the eighth after throwing several warmup pitches. Woodward said he immediately thought the injury was serious enough Kelley’s season could be over.
An MRI showed no acute injury and Woodward said it was “way better than we all thought.” Woodward expects Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin to handle the late-inning duties with Kelley out.
Kelley, 35, is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 33 appearances, including 11 saves.
Elsewhere
Pirates: Pittsburgh suspended reliever Keone Kela two games for an unspecified violation of his contract.
The suspension came after the team activated Kela from the 60-day injured list. Kela went on the injured list on May 6 with right shoulder discomfort.
Tigers: Right-hander Edwin Jackson agreed to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to Triple-A Toledo.
The 35-year-old was 1-5 with an 11.12 ERA this season for Toronto, his record 14th major league team over a 17-year big career. The Blue Jays released him on Friday.
He was an All-Star with the Tigers a decade ago, threw a no-hitter the next year with Arizona and helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011.
Detroit traded Jackson in 2009 as part of a three-team deal with the New York Yankees and Arizona, trades that brought right-hander Max Scherzer and outfielder Austin Jackson to the Tigers.
Cubs: Carl Edwards Jr.’s rough season took another hit Monday when the Cubs optioned the struggling reliever to Triple-A Iowa.
Edwards, who has a 5.87 ERA in 20 appearances, was activated from the injured list Friday, and a lack of command was evident Sunday as he allowed one run on one hit with a walk and a hit batter in only one-third of an inning in a 5-1 loss to the Padres.
Edwards spent 5½ weeks on the IL recovering from a thoracic strain in his left (nonthrowing) shoulder. He was optioned to Iowa 10 days into the season but returned a month later.
Reliever Rowan Wick, who hasn’t allowed a run in 13 consecutive outings for Iowa, is a strong candidate to be promoted. Wick has a 1.80 ERA in 27 games with Iowa.
