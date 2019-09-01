WASHINGTON — Former Virginia star Ryan Zimmerman celebrated his return from the injured list with one of Washington’s four home runs and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Zimmerman, who was reinstated Sunday after missing 36 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, connected for a two-run shot to give the Nationals a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning.
Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon each homered for the second consecutive game for Washington, while Yan Gomes also had a home run.
Rendon set a Nationals single-season record for RBIs with 111. Vladimir Guerrero holds the franchise record of 131 set in 1999 when the team was in Montreal.
Washington, the NL wild card leader, has won four straight and nine of 10.
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (11-6) allowed three runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked three.
Brewers 4, Cubs 0: Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, and visiting Milwaukee beat Chicago for its second straight shutout against the Cubs.
Milwaukee took two of three in the weekend series to pull within three games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Brewers had dropped four of five before limiting the Cubs to six hits in Saturday’s 2-0 victory.
A day later, it was the same story. After Gio Gonzalez walked four in three hitless innings, Jay Jackson (1-0) got six outs for his first major league win.
Yankees 5, Athletics 4: Brett Gardner and pinch-hitter Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers off A’s closer Liam Hendriks, and New York rallied from four runs down to beat visiting Oakland.
Gardner led off the ninth with a shot to right off Hendriks (4-2) and Ford followed with his 10th homer into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center.
DJ LeMahieu hit a game-ending homer in a 4-3, 11-inning victory over Oakland on Saturday. New York has won six of seven.
Rays 8, Indians 2: Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia and the Cleveland pitcher was applauded by both teams in Tampa Bay’s home victory that completed a three-game sweep.
The right-hander entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. He received a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, and players from both sides cheered.
Charlie Morton earned his 14th win and d’Arnaud had two RBIs as Tampa Bay swept a series between postseason contenders.
Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3: Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and Los Angeles rallied past Arizona in Phoenix to prevent a four-game sweep.
Dodgers reliever Dustin May was hit in the head by a line drive and stayed down for a few moments in the middle of a hushed ballpark. But the pitcher ultimately stood up, was checked by a trainer and walked off the field without help.
Russell Martin and David Freese also hit solo shots for the NL West leaders, who stopped Arizona’s six-game winning streak. Los Angeles raised its season total to 238 homers, a franchise record.
Braves 5, White Sox 3: Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for Atlanta in its home victory over Chicago.
The Braves have won four straight are 12-2 since Aug. 16. They have won nine straight home games to stay 5½ games ahead in the NL East.
Red Sox 4, Angels 3: Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as Boston wrapped up a successful road swing with a victory over Los Angeles.
Angels slugger Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the third inning for his 3,185th hit, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place. Justin Upton (Chesapeake) homered in the eighth.
Padres 8, Giants 4: Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and visiting San Diego beat San Francisco.
Pirates 6, Rockies 2: Steven Brault hit his first major league homer and pitched into the seventh inning to lead Pittsburgh past Colorado for a four-game sweep in Denver.
Royals 6, Orioles 4: Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases in his return from the injured list, leading Kansas City past visiting Baltimore.
Cardinals 4, Reds 3: Harrison Bader hit a game-ending single to lift St. Louis to a home win over Cincinnati in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds, who have dropped four in a row.
Twins 8, Tigers 3: Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and visiting Minnesota beat Detroit.
Mariners 11, Rangers 3: Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs and Seattle claimed a road rout of Texas.
