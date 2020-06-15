NASCAR said Monday it will move its All-Star Race from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway and will allow up to 30,000 fans in a facility that holds 146,000.
The race will shift out of Charlotte for just the second time in its history, and if the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR would open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic while case numbers in some states continue to rise.
The race will remain scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m., but will take place at the Tennessee-based track because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and an increased infection rate in North Carolina.
Two weeks ago, CMS executive vice president Greg Walter set an optimistic tone for the race taking place at Charlotte in mid-June, with fan attendance being a major discussion point.
“We will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person,” Walter said. “Entertaining fans at the track is part of who we are, but we want to do so in a way that everyone feels comfortable with given current health concerns.”
NASCAR has already allowed 1,000 fans to return to events at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. It will open the gates to 4,000 fans this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.
While the Department of Health and Human Services did not list Cabarrus County, home of Charlotte Motor Speedway, among those experiencing the highest growth in cases, nearby Mecklenburg County, which is home to some team shops, was deemed to be “of particular concern,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Bristol Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, Inc., which is also the parent company of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Both Bristol and Charlotte have hosted return races amid the pandemic.
“The NASCAR All-Star Race is an event known for making history, and we will enhance that legacy by hosting the event at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO. “While Charlotte will always be recognized as the birthplace and traditional home for the All-Star Race, the current data surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina makes Bristol a better option for fan access this summer.”
The race was originally scheduled for May 16 at Charlotte. It has been held at the track nearly every year since its inception in 1985. The 1986 race was run at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“We look forward to bringing this thrilling race to a short track for the first time, and we hope our fans enjoy this special event, under the lights,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president of racing development.
Bristol’s health protocols will be finalized with continued guidance from public health officials, medical experts, local, state and federal officials, and in coordination with NASCAR. Fans will be allowed to bring in one soft-sided clear bag with food and beverage. Coolers will be prohibited and souvenirs will be sold only from concourse areas. Campground shower facilities will be closed.
