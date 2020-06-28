LONG POND, Pa. — Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series event at Pocono Raceway, the second of three NASCAR races at the track on Sunday.
Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day.
Chastain, an eighth-generation farmer and fourth-generation watermelon farmer, and Briscoe swapped the lead in a battle down the stretch until the ninth caution bunched the field and sent the race into OT.
Briscoe pulled away from there in the No. 98 Ford and won his fourth race of the season, and second in three races.
“Me and Ross, it was pretty fun,” Briscoe said. “He’s always one of the hardest guys to race against.”
Chastain hit the jackpot with his runner-up finish. He won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize awarded to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers.
“It’s tough to be upset with second, but I am,” Chastain said. “It’s the memories we take with us, not the money.”
Jeremy Clements was third, followed by Myatt Snider and Michael Annett.
Pocono turned in a wreckfest for the second straight race, the track-record tying nine cautions in the Truck Series were given a run for the money early in Xfinity.
There was a big one just inside 40 laps remaining that collected several checkered flag contenders and shook up a staid race. Stage winners Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier were caught up in the crash. So were Noah Gragson, the pole-sitter, Daniel Hemric and Ryan Sieg.
“I hate being out of the race early, but I also hate having a race-winning car and not being able to capitalize on it,” Cindric said.
Briscoe even regrouped after he spun with the lead because of a tire issue late in the race. Briscoe, 25, is now halfway to his preseason goal of eight victories.
Jones wins late sprint for Truck Series victory
Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour at Pocono.
Jones won a two-lap sprint to the finish to win the wreck-filled Truck Series race.
The Truck race was rained out Saturday forcing the move to early Sunday.
Jones’ enjoyment was short-lived — he wrecked on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.
“It doesn’t take much when you get three wide,” Jones said. “We won the Truck race and I had high hopes for this race, too.”
The Truck race never got any momentum and dragged from start to finish because of nine caution flags and two red flags.
Christian Eckes blew a right rear tire that spun him out of the lead with 12 laps left, ending his race. The green flag came out with eight laps remaining only for the race to slow again three laps later when the ninth caution of the 60-lap race bunched the field.
That left two laps for the traditional green-white-checkered finish and Jones made it a doozy when he sped away from Sheldon Creed to win his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season. He had 13 top-five finishes in the Truck Series — just never the checkered.
“We finally did it,” Jones said. “We’ve been close in the past.”
Austin Hill was second and Creed, who won the first two stages, was third.
